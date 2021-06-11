Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Management Discussions

A Industry Structure and Developments The Companys main activities fall within scope of aluminium collapsible tubes, on the considerable fall in the demand of the same and with the introduction of plastic laminated tubes and oval tin containers, the Company was forced to discontinue its manufacturing activities a few years back.

B Opportunities and Threats Due to volatile fall in demand for aluminium collapsible tubes and with absence of clear governmental policies on various sector, the capital inflow has been slowed down.

The Indian economy is also passing through its tough time with lower GDP, depreciation in rupee value and all-round increase in cost.

The aluminium industry in particular with environment issue, and adverse effects from use of recycled hazardous sub grade raw materials has also witnessed recessionary trend.

The main threat is from the unorganized sector comprising low grade aluminium goods manufacturers and from non-eco?friendly manufacturing units.

This may lead to quality problems in the international market and downgrading of Indian manufacturers? image. Secondly, due to its basic nature and use of low grade of aluminium products, there has always been a threat of substitution of aluminium basic material with other metal or alternate material(s).

These are the key risk factors which the aluminium industry has to tackle in future. The consequences of which can be seen on the present state of the Company.

C Risks and Concerns

D Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy The Company is in process of designing and putting in place various internal control systems for all the key departments. Further, the audit systems are proposed to carry out and to check the implementation and working of the internal systems.

E Segment-Wise or Product- Wise Prformance The Company operates in one segment i.e. Manufacturing of plastic laminated tubes.

F Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance The Company has not carried out any operations during the financial year 2020-21. The Company is expected to be out of negative results in couple of years times.

G Social Responsibility The Company is conscious of its obligations towards health, safety & environment of its surroundings and to meet the norms of pollution control board.

H Cautionary Statement Some of the statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates & exceptions. The actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates.

I Future outlook The Company has been putting its best efforts to re-commence its operations of business within the available means. Further the Company is also in the process of reducing most of the avoidable cost like stock exchange listing fees which is to be paid on annual basis and other quarter fees compliances fees to be paid to the intermediaries like Statutory Auditors, Secretarial auditors etc.