Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.14
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:06:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.32

0.44

0.17

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.06

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.18

0.49

1.64

-1.96

Other operating items

Operating

-2.45

0.76

2.03

-1.83

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0.03

0.02

0

Free cash flow

-2.53

0.79

2.05

-1.83

Equity raised

-3.03

-3.91

-4.89

-5.33

Investing

2.07

-0.02

-1

2.17

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.5

-3.15

-3.83

-4.99

