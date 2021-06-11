Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.32
0.44
0.17
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.06
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.18
0.49
1.64
-1.96
Other operating items
Operating
-2.45
0.76
2.03
-1.83
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.03
0.02
0
Free cash flow
-2.53
0.79
2.05
-1.83
Equity raised
-3.03
-3.91
-4.89
-5.33
Investing
2.07
-0.02
-1
2.17
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.5
-3.15
-3.83
-4.99
