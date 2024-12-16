Uniworth Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.99
33.99
33.99
33.99
Preference Capital
6
6
6
6
Reserves
-1,205.55
-1,203.71
-1,199.51
-1,193.17
Net Worth
-1,165.56
-1,163.72
-1,159.52
-1,153.18
Minority Interest
Debt
611.3
611.3
611.3
611.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-554.26
-552.42
-548.22
-541.88
Fixed Assets
10.51
11.33
13.88
16.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.1
29.97
29.97
29.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-597.03
-595.92
-594.27
-590.7
Inventories
2.83
2.83
2.83
2.83
Inventory Days
121.28
Sundry Debtors
562.98
564.46
568.2
572.49
Debtor Days
24,534.9
Other Current Assets
137.2
137.1
136.82
136.68
Sundry Creditors
-297.92
-297.92
-297.92
-297.92
Creditor Days
12,767.8
Other Current Liabilities
-1,002.12
-1,002.39
-1,004.2
-1,004.78
Cash
2.15
2.2
2.2
2.23
Total Assets
-554.27
-552.42
-548.22
-541.89
