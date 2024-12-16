iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniworth Ltd Balance Sheet

1.02
(0.99%)
Dec 16, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.99

33.99

33.99

33.99

Preference Capital

6

6

6

6

Reserves

-1,205.55

-1,203.71

-1,199.51

-1,193.17

Net Worth

-1,165.56

-1,163.72

-1,159.52

-1,153.18

Minority Interest

Debt

611.3

611.3

611.3

611.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-554.26

-552.42

-548.22

-541.88

Fixed Assets

10.51

11.33

13.88

16.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

30.1

29.97

29.97

29.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-597.03

-595.92

-594.27

-590.7

Inventories

2.83

2.83

2.83

2.83

Inventory Days

121.28

Sundry Debtors

562.98

564.46

568.2

572.49

Debtor Days

24,534.9

Other Current Assets

137.2

137.1

136.82

136.68

Sundry Creditors

-297.92

-297.92

-297.92

-297.92

Creditor Days

12,767.8

Other Current Liabilities

-1,002.12

-1,002.39

-1,004.2

-1,004.78

Cash

2.15

2.2

2.2

2.23

Total Assets

-554.27

-552.42

-548.22

-541.89

