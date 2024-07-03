SectorTextiles
Open₹1.01
Prev. Close₹1.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.02
Day's Low₹1.01
52 Week's High₹1.02
52 Week's Low₹0.83
Book Value₹-344.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.99
33.99
33.99
33.99
Preference Capital
6
6
6
6
Reserves
-1,205.55
-1,203.71
-1,199.51
-1,193.17
Net Worth
-1,165.56
-1,163.72
-1,159.52
-1,153.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.51
0.07
22.75
99.97
yoy growth (%)
11,487.48
-99.67
-77.23
-13.46
Raw materials
-4.04
-0.08
-15.47
-64.86
As % of sales
47.52
119.45
67.97
64.87
Employee costs
-0.53
-1.28
-10.84
-18.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.99
-7.4
-35.05
-53.64
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.83
-2.85
-3.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
318.94
-3.28
-39.52
-50.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11,487.48
-99.67
-77.23
-13.46
Op profit growth
11.87
-87.27
47.91
37.18
EBIT growth
0
-79.91
-12,981.75
-101.52
Net profit growth
2.95
-82.23
-22.22
-25.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kishore Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Silpi Chakraborty
Whole Time Director & CFO
Padhamanabhan Kunjachan Vasavan
Non Executive Director
Ravendra Pal Singh
Nominee
Sanjeev Saxena
Reports by Uniworth Ltd
Summary
Uniworth Ltd, the flagship of The Uniworth Group, (formerly known as Woolworth (India) Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1988. The Company was the first to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture worsted wool spun yarn in India, approached the capital market in Oct.90 to fund the first 5560 spindles. Its capacity has, since then, expanded in phases to 20,992 spindles. The Company also set up backward-integration facilities to make wool tops from scoured wool and diversified into silk yarn manufacture from waste silk in collaboration with Cascami Seta Filature Della Venezie, Italy. The capacity of the silk yarn unit, which commenced production in Nov.92, was enhanced to 6400 spindles from 3200 spindles. A polywool division and a yarn dyeing unit, both 100% EOUs, were set up. The second phase of the polywool division commenced production of polywool yarn on 28 Mar.95. The dyeing unit offering value-added yarns in worsted wool, polywool, silk and blends, became operational on 4 Feb.95.UL has been the countrys largest exporter of wool and woollens for the past four years. Having achieved Export House status in 1992, Woolworth now aims at attaining the Trading House status. The International Wool Secretariat, UK, has granted use of the prestigious Woolmark symbol to Woolworth. It has also been accredited with the ISO 9002 certification. Other companies in the group, promoted by Woolworth, are Uniworth International (UIL) and Fabworth (India) (FIL). Uniworth Agro, another company promoted
Read More
The Uniworth Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniworth Ltd is ₹3.47 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Uniworth Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniworth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniworth Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹1.02 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Uniworth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.51%, 3 Years at 7.99%, 1 Year at 27.50%, 6 Month at 4.08%, 3 Month at 15.91% and 1 Month at 3.03%.
