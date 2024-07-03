iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniworth Ltd Share Price

1.02
(0.99%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.01
  • Day's High1.02
  • 52 Wk High1.02
  • Prev. Close1.01
  • Day's Low1.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0.83
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-344.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uniworth Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.01

Prev. Close

1.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.02

Day's Low

1.01

52 Week's High

1.02

52 Week's Low

0.83

Book Value

-344.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniworth Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Uniworth Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uniworth Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.37%

Foreign: 20.37%

Indian: 17.96%

Non-Promoter- 2.52%

Institutions: 2.51%

Non-Institutions: 59.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uniworth Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.99

33.99

33.99

33.99

Preference Capital

6

6

6

6

Reserves

-1,205.55

-1,203.71

-1,199.51

-1,193.17

Net Worth

-1,165.56

-1,163.72

-1,159.52

-1,153.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.51

0.07

22.75

99.97

yoy growth (%)

11,487.48

-99.67

-77.23

-13.46

Raw materials

-4.04

-0.08

-15.47

-64.86

As % of sales

47.52

119.45

67.97

64.87

Employee costs

-0.53

-1.28

-10.84

-18.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.99

-7.4

-35.05

-53.64

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.83

-2.85

-3.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

318.94

-3.28

-39.52

-50.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11,487.48

-99.67

-77.23

-13.46

Op profit growth

11.87

-87.27

47.91

37.18

EBIT growth

0

-79.91

-12,981.75

-101.52

Net profit growth

2.95

-82.23

-22.22

-25.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Uniworth Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uniworth Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kishore Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Silpi Chakraborty

Whole Time Director & CFO

Padhamanabhan Kunjachan Vasavan

Non Executive Director

Ravendra Pal Singh

Nominee

Sanjeev Saxena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniworth Ltd

Summary

Uniworth Ltd, the flagship of The Uniworth Group, (formerly known as Woolworth (India) Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1988. The Company was the first to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture worsted wool spun yarn in India, approached the capital market in Oct.90 to fund the first 5560 spindles. Its capacity has, since then, expanded in phases to 20,992 spindles. The Company also set up backward-integration facilities to make wool tops from scoured wool and diversified into silk yarn manufacture from waste silk in collaboration with Cascami Seta Filature Della Venezie, Italy. The capacity of the silk yarn unit, which commenced production in Nov.92, was enhanced to 6400 spindles from 3200 spindles. A polywool division and a yarn dyeing unit, both 100% EOUs, were set up. The second phase of the polywool division commenced production of polywool yarn on 28 Mar.95. The dyeing unit offering value-added yarns in worsted wool, polywool, silk and blends, became operational on 4 Feb.95.UL has been the countrys largest exporter of wool and woollens for the past four years. Having achieved Export House status in 1992, Woolworth now aims at attaining the Trading House status. The International Wool Secretariat, UK, has granted use of the prestigious Woolmark symbol to Woolworth. It has also been accredited with the ISO 9002 certification. Other companies in the group, promoted by Woolworth, are Uniworth International (UIL) and Fabworth (India) (FIL). Uniworth Agro, another company promoted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uniworth Ltd share price today?

The Uniworth Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniworth Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniworth Ltd is ₹3.47 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniworth Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniworth Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniworth Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniworth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniworth Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹1.02 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Uniworth Ltd?

Uniworth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.51%, 3 Years at 7.99%, 1 Year at 27.50%, 6 Month at 4.08%, 3 Month at 15.91% and 1 Month at 3.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniworth Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniworth Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.34 %
Institutions - 2.51 %
Public - 59.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniworth Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.