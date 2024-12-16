Uniworth Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.99
-7.4
-35.05
-53.64
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.83
-2.85
-3.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
318.94
-3.28
-39.52
-50.58
Other operating items
Operating
309.21
-13.53
-77.42
-107.24
Capital expenditure
-4.5
0
0.03
0.39
Free cash flow
304.71
-13.53
-77.39
-106.85
Equity raised
-2,371.02
-2,362.68
-2,283.46
-2,172.71
Investing
0.01
-0.01
0
0.01
Financing
505.94
183.5
183.5
183.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,560.35
-2,192.72
-2,177.35
-2,096.05
