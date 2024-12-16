iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniworth Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.02
(0.99%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniworth Ltd

Uniworth FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.99

-7.4

-35.05

-53.64

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.83

-2.85

-3.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

318.94

-3.28

-39.52

-50.58

Other operating items

Operating

309.21

-13.53

-77.42

-107.24

Capital expenditure

-4.5

0

0.03

0.39

Free cash flow

304.71

-13.53

-77.39

-106.85

Equity raised

-2,371.02

-2,362.68

-2,283.46

-2,172.71

Investing

0.01

-0.01

0

0.01

Financing

505.94

183.5

183.5

183.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,560.35

-2,192.72

-2,177.35

-2,096.05

