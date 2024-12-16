Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.51
0.07
22.75
99.97
yoy growth (%)
11,487.48
-99.67
-77.23
-13.46
Raw materials
-4.04
-0.08
-15.47
-64.86
As % of sales
47.52
119.45
67.97
64.87
Employee costs
-0.53
-1.28
-10.84
-18.14
As % of sales
6.31
1,743.26
47.66
18.14
Other costs
-8.54
-2.83
-28.88
-38.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
100.38
3,853.74
126.9
38.91
Operating profit
-4.61
-4.12
-32.44
-21.93
OPM
-54.22
-5,616.46
-142.54
-21.93
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.83
-2.85
-3.01
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.44
-0.38
-53.91
Other income
0.38
0
0.63
25.22
Profit before tax
-6.99
-7.4
-35.05
-53.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
-0.06
-0.07
-0.28
Adj. profit
-6.99
-7.47
-35.12
-53.93
Exceptional items
-0.69
0
-6.94
-0.16
Net profit
-7.69
-7.47
-42.07
-54.09
yoy growth (%)
2.95
-82.23
-22.22
-25.68
NPM
-90.36
-10,169.93
-184.87
-54.11
