Uniworth Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.02
(0.99%)
Dec 16, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.51

0.07

22.75

99.97

yoy growth (%)

11,487.48

-99.67

-77.23

-13.46

Raw materials

-4.04

-0.08

-15.47

-64.86

As % of sales

47.52

119.45

67.97

64.87

Employee costs

-0.53

-1.28

-10.84

-18.14

As % of sales

6.31

1,743.26

47.66

18.14

Other costs

-8.54

-2.83

-28.88

-38.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

100.38

3,853.74

126.9

38.91

Operating profit

-4.61

-4.12

-32.44

-21.93

OPM

-54.22

-5,616.46

-142.54

-21.93

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.83

-2.85

-3.01

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.44

-0.38

-53.91

Other income

0.38

0

0.63

25.22

Profit before tax

-6.99

-7.4

-35.05

-53.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

-0.06

-0.07

-0.28

Adj. profit

-6.99

-7.47

-35.12

-53.93

Exceptional items

-0.69

0

-6.94

-0.16

Net profit

-7.69

-7.47

-42.07

-54.09

yoy growth (%)

2.95

-82.23

-22.22

-25.68

NPM

-90.36

-10,169.93

-184.87

-54.11

