Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

UNIWORTH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th September 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Tuesday 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

UNIWORTH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th June 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Monday 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

UNIWORTH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024