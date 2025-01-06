Unjha Formulations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.3
0.26
0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
0.86
0.28
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
1.08
0.44
0.34
Capital expenditure
-3.04
0.14
0.03
0.28
Free cash flow
-2.89
1.22
0.48
0.62
Equity raised
-5.33
-6.24
-7.07
-7.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
-0.05
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.23
-5.01
-6.64
-6.98
