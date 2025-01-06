iifl-logo-icon 1
Unjha Formulations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33
(3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Unjha Formulations Ltd

Unjha Formul. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.3

0.26

0.29

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

0.86

0.28

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

0.14

1.08

0.44

0.34

Capital expenditure

-3.04

0.14

0.03

0.28

Free cash flow

-2.89

1.22

0.48

0.62

Equity raised

-5.33

-6.24

-7.07

-7.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

-0.05

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.23

-5.01

-6.64

-6.98

