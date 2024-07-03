iifl-logo-icon 1
Unjha Formulations Ltd Share Price

33
(3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.2
  • Day's High35.18
  • 52 Wk High39
  • Prev. Close31.99
  • Day's Low30.31
  • 52 Wk Low 16.08
  • Turnover (lac)9.88
  • P/E17.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.4
  • EPS1.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unjha Formulations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

32.2

Prev. Close

31.99

Turnover(Lac.)

9.88

Day's High

35.18

Day's Low

30.31

52 Week's High

39

52 Week's Low

16.08

Book Value

7.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.78

P/E

17.87

EPS

1.79

Divi. Yield

0

Unjha Formulations Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

Unjha Formulations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unjha Formulations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.92%

Non-Promoter- 63.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unjha Formulations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.48

4.48

4.48

4.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.75

-2.03

-2.31

-2.56

Net Worth

2.73

2.45

2.17

1.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.95

10.6

11.29

12.24

yoy growth (%)

-6.09

-6.13

-7.72

18.08

Raw materials

-7.55

-8.2

-9.44

-10.37

As % of sales

75.88

77.36

83.64

84.72

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.44

-0.44

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.3

0.26

0.29

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

0.86

0.28

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.09

-6.13

-7.72

18.08

Op profit growth

-44.02

-27.63

-9.26

3.42

EBIT growth

-35.35

52.71

-29.8

10.44

Net profit growth

-66.42

17.43

-11.15

14.86

No Record Found

Unjha Formulations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,846.95

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,886.95

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,490.55

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,885.05

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,354.35

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unjha Formulations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krutiben M Patel

Independent Director

Hasmukh C Chavda

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jashodaben S Patel

Independent Director

Jitendrakumar Parshottamdas Limbachiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jigar Ray

Independent Director

Mustufa Najmuddin

Additional Director

Esham. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unjha Formulations Ltd

Summary

Unjha Formulations Ltd was established in Jun.87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The Company is a pioneer in Isabgol (Psyllium) Formulation. The Company is in service to Isabgol (Psyllium) Ayurvedic formulation profession. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India. The companys products are classified under two divisions -- human consumption and veterinary products. Its parent company M/S Urvesh Ltd. is 100% EOU is engaged in exporting of Isabol Husk & Isabgol Powder. The Company is a modern manufacturing plant, having GMP Certificate. It is a manufacturer of all kinds of Small Volume Ayurvedic Isabgol (Psyllium) powder and tested at their plant with their modern & well equipped physico chemical and Micro Biological quality control laboratory.Company launched four new products viz.Bericof, Protobal-NT, Formentin Tablets and Nalizole in the year 1997-98. The Company commenced its commercial production and was successfully expanding its customer base throughout the Country including U.P. Territory. Company also interested on development of Export Markets for Ferrous Sulphate, Albendazole Bolus and Iron Folic Tablets to supplement the present law domestic demand situation and achieved export turnover of Rs.0.98 during the year 1997-9
Company FAQs

What is the Unjha Formulations Ltd share price today?

The Unjha Formulations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd is ₹14.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unjha Formulations Ltd is 17.87 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unjha Formulations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unjha Formulations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unjha Formulations Ltd is ₹16.08 and ₹39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unjha Formulations Ltd?

Unjha Formulations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.90%, 3 Years at 41.51%, 1 Year at 77.23%, 6 Month at 30.04%, 3 Month at 12.88% and 1 Month at 6.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unjha Formulations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unjha Formulations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.08 %

