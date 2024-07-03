SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹32.2
Prev. Close₹31.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.88
Day's High₹35.18
Day's Low₹30.31
52 Week's High₹39
52 Week's Low₹16.08
Book Value₹7.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.78
P/E17.87
EPS1.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.75
-2.03
-2.31
-2.56
Net Worth
2.73
2.45
2.17
1.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.95
10.6
11.29
12.24
yoy growth (%)
-6.09
-6.13
-7.72
18.08
Raw materials
-7.55
-8.2
-9.44
-10.37
As % of sales
75.88
77.36
83.64
84.72
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.44
-0.44
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.3
0.26
0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
0.86
0.28
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.09
-6.13
-7.72
18.08
Op profit growth
-44.02
-27.63
-9.26
3.42
EBIT growth
-35.35
52.71
-29.8
10.44
Net profit growth
-66.42
17.43
-11.15
14.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,846.95
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,886.95
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,490.55
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,885.05
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,354.35
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krutiben M Patel
Independent Director
Hasmukh C Chavda
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jashodaben S Patel
Independent Director
Jitendrakumar Parshottamdas Limbachiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jigar Ray
Independent Director
Mustufa Najmuddin
Additional Director
Esham. Patel
Reports by Unjha Formulations Ltd
Summary
Unjha Formulations Ltd was established in Jun.87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The Company is a pioneer in Isabgol (Psyllium) Formulation. The Company is in service to Isabgol (Psyllium) Ayurvedic formulation profession. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India. The companys products are classified under two divisions -- human consumption and veterinary products. Its parent company M/S Urvesh Ltd. is 100% EOU is engaged in exporting of Isabol Husk & Isabgol Powder. The Company is a modern manufacturing plant, having GMP Certificate. It is a manufacturer of all kinds of Small Volume Ayurvedic Isabgol (Psyllium) powder and tested at their plant with their modern & well equipped physico chemical and Micro Biological quality control laboratory.Company launched four new products viz.Bericof, Protobal-NT, Formentin Tablets and Nalizole in the year 1997-98. The Company commenced its commercial production and was successfully expanding its customer base throughout the Country including U.P. Territory. Company also interested on development of Export Markets for Ferrous Sulphate, Albendazole Bolus and Iron Folic Tablets to supplement the present law domestic demand situation and achieved export turnover of Rs.0.98 during the year 1997-9
Read More
The Unjha Formulations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd is ₹14.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unjha Formulations Ltd is 17.87 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unjha Formulations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unjha Formulations Ltd is ₹16.08 and ₹39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unjha Formulations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.90%, 3 Years at 41.51%, 1 Year at 77.23%, 6 Month at 30.04%, 3 Month at 12.88% and 1 Month at 6.60%.
