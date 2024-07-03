Unjha Formulations Ltd Summary

Unjha Formulations Ltd was established in Jun.87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The Company is a pioneer in Isabgol (Psyllium) Formulation. The Company is in service to Isabgol (Psyllium) Ayurvedic formulation profession. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India. The companys products are classified under two divisions -- human consumption and veterinary products. Its parent company M/S Urvesh Ltd. is 100% EOU is engaged in exporting of Isabol Husk & Isabgol Powder. The Company is a modern manufacturing plant, having GMP Certificate. It is a manufacturer of all kinds of Small Volume Ayurvedic Isabgol (Psyllium) powder and tested at their plant with their modern & well equipped physico chemical and Micro Biological quality control laboratory.Company launched four new products viz.Bericof, Protobal-NT, Formentin Tablets and Nalizole in the year 1997-98. The Company commenced its commercial production and was successfully expanding its customer base throughout the Country including U.P. Territory. Company also interested on development of Export Markets for Ferrous Sulphate, Albendazole Bolus and Iron Folic Tablets to supplement the present law domestic demand situation and achieved export turnover of Rs.0.98 during the year 1997-98. The Company has made manufacturing agreement with Nicholas Piramal India Limited, Mumbai for sale of Isabgol Husk based Product FYBOGEL.The company received a confirm export order worth Rs.30.00 lacs.