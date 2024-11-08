iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unjha Formulations Ltd Board Meeting

29.39
(5.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:52:00 PM

Unjha Formul. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202416 Oct 2024
UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1)a of Listing Agreement REGULATION OF 33 OF SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Clause 29(1)(a) of Listing Agreement REGU 33 OF SEBI ( LODR) Act 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20248 May 2024
UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER CLAUSE 29(1)(a)OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015. Intimation of Board Meeting Regulation 3 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations.2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ref: Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations2015. Intimation of Board Meeting as per SEBI (LODR) Regu 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ref : Clause 29(a) of Listing Agreement REGU 33 OF SEBI ( LODR) 2015 Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Unjha Formul.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unjha Formulations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.