|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1)a of Listing Agreement REGULATION OF 33 OF SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Clause 29(1)(a) of Listing Agreement REGU 33 OF SEBI ( LODR) Act 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER CLAUSE 29(1)(a)OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015. Intimation of Board Meeting Regulation 3 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations.2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ref: Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations2015. Intimation of Board Meeting as per SEBI (LODR) Regu 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ref : Clause 29(a) of Listing Agreement REGU 33 OF SEBI ( LODR) 2015 Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
