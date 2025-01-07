iifl-logo-icon 1
Unjha Formulations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.02
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Unjha Formulations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.95

10.6

11.29

12.24

yoy growth (%)

-6.09

-6.13

-7.72

18.08

Raw materials

-7.55

-8.2

-9.44

-10.37

As % of sales

75.88

77.36

83.64

84.72

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.44

-0.44

-0.39

As % of sales

4.78

4.17

3.95

3.23

Other costs

-1.78

-1.7

-1.05

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.94

16.11

9.35

8.94

Operating profit

0.13

0.24

0.34

0.37

OPM

1.39

2.34

3.03

3.09

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.11

-0.01

-0.1

Other income

0.21

0.25

0.03

0.1

Profit before tax

0.1

0.3

0.26

0.29

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.3

0.26

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0.3

0.26

0.29

yoy growth (%)

-66.42

17.43

-11.15

14.86

NPM

1.04

2.9

2.32

2.41

