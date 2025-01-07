Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.95
10.6
11.29
12.24
yoy growth (%)
-6.09
-6.13
-7.72
18.08
Raw materials
-7.55
-8.2
-9.44
-10.37
As % of sales
75.88
77.36
83.64
84.72
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.44
-0.44
-0.39
As % of sales
4.78
4.17
3.95
3.23
Other costs
-1.78
-1.7
-1.05
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.94
16.11
9.35
8.94
Operating profit
0.13
0.24
0.34
0.37
OPM
1.39
2.34
3.03
3.09
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.11
-0.01
-0.1
Other income
0.21
0.25
0.03
0.1
Profit before tax
0.1
0.3
0.26
0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.3
0.26
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.3
0.26
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-66.42
17.43
-11.15
14.86
NPM
1.04
2.9
2.32
2.41
