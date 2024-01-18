|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|B oard Considered and approved Declaration of an interim dividend @ 5% i.e., Re. 0.50 per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the F.Y. 2024-25 and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
