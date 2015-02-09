UT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.67
-57.01
-7.01
-0.94
Net Worth
-60.52
-47.86
2.14
8.31
Minority Interest
Debt
64.88
64.71
63.51
52.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.38
2.68
2.76
2.72
Total Liabilities
6.73
19.53
68.41
63.4
Fixed Assets
15.95
16.68
19.7
21.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.38
2.55
2.32
1.96
Networking Capital
-11.88
-0.07
44.57
36.43
Inventories
34.2
38.62
45.77
36.68
Inventory Days
1,189.67
372.39
214.23
Sundry Debtors
3.38
6.86
19.15
31.96
Debtor Days
117.57
66.14
89.63
Other Current Assets
1.97
1.98
11.56
2.75
Sundry Creditors
-17.19
-18.53
-17.58
-24.85
Creditor Days
597.96
178.67
82.28
Other Current Liabilities
-34.24
-29
-14.33
-10.11
Cash
0.3
0.37
1.82
2.58
Total Assets
6.75
19.53
68.41
63.4
