UT Ltd Balance Sheet

6.57
(4.78%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.67

-57.01

-7.01

-0.94

Net Worth

-60.52

-47.86

2.14

8.31

Minority Interest

Debt

64.88

64.71

63.51

52.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.38

2.68

2.76

2.72

Total Liabilities

6.73

19.53

68.41

63.4

Fixed Assets

15.95

16.68

19.7

21.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.38

2.55

2.32

1.96

Networking Capital

-11.88

-0.07

44.57

36.43

Inventories

34.2

38.62

45.77

36.68

Inventory Days

1,189.67

372.39

214.23

Sundry Debtors

3.38

6.86

19.15

31.96

Debtor Days

117.57

66.14

89.63

Other Current Assets

1.97

1.98

11.56

2.75

Sundry Creditors

-17.19

-18.53

-17.58

-24.85

Creditor Days

597.96

178.67

82.28

Other Current Liabilities

-34.24

-29

-14.33

-10.11

Cash

0.3

0.37

1.82

2.58

Total Assets

6.75

19.53

68.41

63.4

