Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
10.49
37.85
77.98
yoy growth (%)
-72.28
-51.45
Raw materials
-8.47
-29.62
-48.29
As % of sales
80.8
78.26
61.93
Employee costs
-4.67
-9.81
-18.29
As % of sales
44.53
25.93
23.46
Other costs
-5.03
-24.67
-16.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.93
65.19
21.35
Operating profit
-7.68
-26.27
-5.26
OPM
-73.27
-69.39
-6.74
Depreciation
-0.67
-2.28
-2.18
Interest expense
-4.92
-22.01
-0.98
Other income
0.5
0.26
1.96
Profit before tax
-12.78
-50.29
-6.46
Taxes
0.12
0.31
0.31
Tax rate
-1
-0.62
-4.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.65
-49.98
-6.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.65
-49.98
-6.15
yoy growth (%)
-74.68
712.39
NPM
-120.6
-132.04
-7.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.