UT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.57
(4.78%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

10.49

37.85

77.98

yoy growth (%)

-72.28

-51.45

Raw materials

-8.47

-29.62

-48.29

As % of sales

80.8

78.26

61.93

Employee costs

-4.67

-9.81

-18.29

As % of sales

44.53

25.93

23.46

Other costs

-5.03

-24.67

-16.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.93

65.19

21.35

Operating profit

-7.68

-26.27

-5.26

OPM

-73.27

-69.39

-6.74

Depreciation

-0.67

-2.28

-2.18

Interest expense

-4.92

-22.01

-0.98

Other income

0.5

0.26

1.96

Profit before tax

-12.78

-50.29

-6.46

Taxes

0.12

0.31

0.31

Tax rate

-1

-0.62

-4.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.65

-49.98

-6.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.65

-49.98

-6.15

yoy growth (%)

-74.68

712.39

NPM

-120.6

-132.04

-7.88

