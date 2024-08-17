iifl-logo-icon 1
UT Ltd Share Price

6.57
(4.78%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

UT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

6.57

Prev. Close

6.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

6.57

Day's Low

6.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-78.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UT Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

UT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

UT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.59%

Non-Promoter- 10.03%

Institutions: 10.02%

Non-Institutions: 53.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.67

-57.01

-7.01

-0.94

Net Worth

-60.52

-47.86

2.14

8.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

10.49

37.85

77.98

yoy growth (%)

-72.28

-51.45

Raw materials

-8.47

-29.62

-48.29

As % of sales

80.8

78.26

61.93

Employee costs

-4.67

-9.81

-18.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-12.78

-50.29

-6.46

Depreciation

-0.67

-2.28

-2.18

Tax paid

0.12

0.31

0.31

Working capital

-11.85

-45.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.28

-51.45

Op profit growth

-70.73

399.17

EBIT growth

-72.22

416.4

Net profit growth

-74.68

712.39

No Record Found

UT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairperson & MD

Vandana Khaitan

Director

Harish Khaitan

Nominee (Allahabad Bank)

Prakash Chandra Sharma

Additional Director

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UT Ltd

Summary

UT (formerly Usha Telehoist) is engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic equipment, high pressure pumps and airport equipment. The companys range of products find application in agriculture, mining, construction and heavy industries.In 1994-95, the company set up a 100% EOU subsidiary -- Usha Hydraulics International (UHIT). UHIT as a joint venture with Interlift International, UK. Sub-assemblies are supplied by the company for a complete range of hydraulic access platforms to Interlift through UHIT. Interlift assembles the equipment provided by UHIT and adds locally manufactured bulk components to mount the machinery on vehicles as per the customers requirement. The finished product then would be marketed by Interlift in Europe, the US and other important markets of the world.In 1990, Usha Hydraulics, a sick unit promoted by the company, was amalgamated with it. The company diversified its activities to manufacture cylinders for steel plants. It also launched hydraulic lifts in technical collaboration with LM-LIFT, Germany, and set up an EOU for granite slabs and monuments.In 1995-96, the company set up a wind farm in Tamilnadu, where two of the companys units are located. During the same year, it also obtained the ISO 9002 Certification for its factories in Faridabad and Hosur. During 1996-97 the company established a joint venture with Moriroku Company Ltd, Japan to manufacture major plastic components for Honda Cars. During the same year the company became the first one ha
