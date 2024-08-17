SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹6.57
Prev. Close₹6.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹6.57
Day's Low₹6.57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-78.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.67
-57.01
-7.01
-0.94
Net Worth
-60.52
-47.86
2.14
8.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
10.49
37.85
77.98
yoy growth (%)
-72.28
-51.45
Raw materials
-8.47
-29.62
-48.29
As % of sales
80.8
78.26
61.93
Employee costs
-4.67
-9.81
-18.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-12.78
-50.29
-6.46
Depreciation
-0.67
-2.28
-2.18
Tax paid
0.12
0.31
0.31
Working capital
-11.85
-45.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.28
-51.45
Op profit growth
-70.73
399.17
EBIT growth
-72.22
416.4
Net profit growth
-74.68
712.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairperson & MD
Vandana Khaitan
Director
Harish Khaitan
Nominee (Allahabad Bank)
Prakash Chandra Sharma
Additional Director
Krishnendu Chattopadhyay
Reports by UT Ltd
Summary
UT (formerly Usha Telehoist) is engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic equipment, high pressure pumps and airport equipment. The companys range of products find application in agriculture, mining, construction and heavy industries.In 1994-95, the company set up a 100% EOU subsidiary -- Usha Hydraulics International (UHIT). UHIT as a joint venture with Interlift International, UK. Sub-assemblies are supplied by the company for a complete range of hydraulic access platforms to Interlift through UHIT. Interlift assembles the equipment provided by UHIT and adds locally manufactured bulk components to mount the machinery on vehicles as per the customers requirement. The finished product then would be marketed by Interlift in Europe, the US and other important markets of the world.In 1990, Usha Hydraulics, a sick unit promoted by the company, was amalgamated with it. The company diversified its activities to manufacture cylinders for steel plants. It also launched hydraulic lifts in technical collaboration with LM-LIFT, Germany, and set up an EOU for granite slabs and monuments.In 1995-96, the company set up a wind farm in Tamilnadu, where two of the companys units are located. During the same year, it also obtained the ISO 9002 Certification for its factories in Faridabad and Hosur. During 1996-97 the company established a joint venture with Moriroku Company Ltd, Japan to manufacture major plastic components for Honda Cars. During the same year the company became the first one ha
