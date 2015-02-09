iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.57
(4.78%)
Feb 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UT Ltd

UT Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-12.78

-50.29

-6.46

Depreciation

-0.67

-2.28

-2.18

Tax paid

0.12

0.31

0.31

Working capital

-11.85

-45.07

Other operating items

Operating

-25.18

-97.33

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-0.5

Free cash flow

-25.32

-97.83

Equity raised

-114.02

-14.03

Investing

0

0

Financing

16.37

8.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-122.97

-103.51

UT Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR UT Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.