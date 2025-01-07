Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.36
1.44
9.72
0
yoy growth (%)
64.34
-85.18
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.02
-1.44
-9.76
-0.03
As % of sales
127.53
100
100.4
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.14
-0.15
As % of sales
6.34
8.58
1.49
0
Other costs
-0.48
-1.58
-6.13
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.39
109.78
63.06
0
Operating profit
-1.28
-1.7
-6.31
-0.48
OPM
-54.26
-118.37
-64.95
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.32
1.39
1.72
0.59
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.31
-4.6
0.09
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-15.75
-0.08
0
-25.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.31
-4.59
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.31
-4.59
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-111.59
-93.09
-6,475.38
-20.31
NPM
1.55
-22.03
-47.29
0
