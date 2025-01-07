iifl-logo-icon 1
V B Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.54
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.36

1.44

9.72

0

yoy growth (%)

64.34

-85.18

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.02

-1.44

-9.76

-0.03

As % of sales

127.53

100

100.4

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.12

-0.14

-0.15

As % of sales

6.34

8.58

1.49

0

Other costs

-0.48

-1.58

-6.13

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.39

109.78

63.06

0

Operating profit

-1.28

-1.7

-6.31

-0.48

OPM

-54.26

-118.37

-64.95

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.32

1.39

1.72

0.59

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.31

-4.6

0.09

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-15.75

-0.08

0

-25.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.31

-4.59

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.31

-4.59

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-111.59

-93.09

-6,475.38

-20.31

NPM

1.55

-22.03

-47.29

0

