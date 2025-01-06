V B Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.31
-4.6
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.03
-0.3
-4.58
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
-0.63
-9.19
0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.07
-0.63
-9.19
0.14
Equity raised
163.65
164.28
173.47
173.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
163.72
163.65
164.28
173.46
