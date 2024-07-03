iifl-logo-icon 1
V B Industries Ltd Share Price

14.3
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open15.21
  • Day's High15.21
  • 52 Wk High16.92
  • Prev. Close14.49
  • Day's Low14.06
  • 52 Wk Low 5.07
  • Turnover (lac)3.7
  • P/E72.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.17
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

V B Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.21

Prev. Close

14.49

Turnover(Lac.)

3.7

Day's High

15.21

Day's Low

14.06

52 Week's High

16.92

52 Week's Low

5.07

Book Value

73.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.74

P/E

72.45

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

V B Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

V B Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

V B Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V B Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.11

13.11

13.11

13.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.06

81.98

81.86

81.83

Net Worth

95.17

95.09

94.97

94.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.36

1.44

9.72

0

yoy growth (%)

64.34

-85.18

0

-100

Raw materials

-3.02

-1.44

-9.76

-0.03

As % of sales

127.53

100

100.4

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.12

-0.14

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.31

-4.6

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.03

-0.3

-4.58

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.34

-85.18

0

-100

Op profit growth

-24.65

-73

1,207.26

57.63

EBIT growth

-113.74

-93.09

-4,831.11

-25.05

Net profit growth

-111.59

-93.09

-6,475.38

-20.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

V B Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V B Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gwal Das Vyas

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Independent Director

Dhruva Narayan Jha

Independent Director

Anupam Sharivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Jhawar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V B Industries Ltd

Summary

V. B. Industries Limited, incorporated on August 27, 1992 is engaged into the business of Finance & Investments and is carrying the business of trading / investment in shares & securities, quoted and unquoted, providing short term loans to HNIs and Corporates and also into the business of trading of yarn, forming part of textile business.
Company FAQs

What is the V B Industries Ltd share price today?

The V B Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of V B Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V B Industries Ltd is ₹18.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V B Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V B Industries Ltd is 72.45 and 0.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V B Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V B Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V B Industries Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹16.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V B Industries Ltd?

V B Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.92%, 3 Years at 69.60%, 1 Year at 139.90%, 6 Month at 81.13%, 3 Month at 44.90% and 1 Month at 65.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V B Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V B Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

