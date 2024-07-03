SectorFinance
Open₹15.21
Prev. Close₹14.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.7
Day's High₹15.21
Day's Low₹14.06
52 Week's High₹16.92
52 Week's Low₹5.07
Book Value₹73.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.74
P/E72.45
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.06
81.98
81.86
81.83
Net Worth
95.17
95.09
94.97
94.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.36
1.44
9.72
0
yoy growth (%)
64.34
-85.18
0
-100
Raw materials
-3.02
-1.44
-9.76
-0.03
As % of sales
127.53
100
100.4
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.14
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.31
-4.6
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.03
-0.3
-4.58
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.34
-85.18
0
-100
Op profit growth
-24.65
-73
1,207.26
57.63
EBIT growth
-113.74
-93.09
-4,831.11
-25.05
Net profit growth
-111.59
-93.09
-6,475.38
-20.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gwal Das Vyas
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Independent Director
Dhruva Narayan Jha
Independent Director
Anupam Sharivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Jhawar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by V B Industries Ltd
Summary
V. B. Industries Limited, incorporated on August 27, 1992 is engaged into the business of Finance & Investments and is carrying the business of trading / investment in shares & securities, quoted and unquoted, providing short term loans to HNIs and Corporates and also into the business of trading of yarn, forming part of textile business.
Read More
The V B Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V B Industries Ltd is ₹18.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V B Industries Ltd is 72.45 and 0.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V B Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V B Industries Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹16.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V B Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.92%, 3 Years at 69.60%, 1 Year at 139.90%, 6 Month at 81.13%, 3 Month at 44.90% and 1 Month at 65.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.