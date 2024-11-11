Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

V B Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together LRR, Statement of Assets & Liabilities as well as LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Jul 2024

V B Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

V B Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) With reference to the above captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 14th June 2024 have approved the following agenda :- ? To Delist its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. This is for the information of Members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

V B Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024