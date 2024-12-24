iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valencia Nutrition Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.16
(-5.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valencia Nutrition Ltd

Valencia Nutrit. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.33

-2.14

-1.15

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.12

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.97

2.66

-0.55

1.35

Other operating items

Operating

-6.2

-1.79

-2.75

0.13

Capital expenditure

0.05

1.45

0.07

0.06

Free cash flow

-6.15

-0.34

-2.68

0.19

Equity raised

-1.5

9.27

3.42

0.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.33

0.83

0.36

1.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.33

9.75

1.09

2.23

Valencia Nutrit. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Valencia Nutrition Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.