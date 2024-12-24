Valencia Nutrition Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.33
-2.14
-1.15
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.97
2.66
-0.55
1.35
Other operating items
Operating
-6.2
-1.79
-2.75
0.13
Capital expenditure
0.05
1.45
0.07
0.06
Free cash flow
-6.15
-0.34
-2.68
0.19
Equity raised
-1.5
9.27
3.42
0.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.33
0.83
0.36
1.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.33
9.75
1.09
2.23
