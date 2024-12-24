iifl-logo-icon 1
Valencia Nutrition Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.16
(-5.00%)
Dec 24, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.95

2.37

1.41

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-59.75

67.48

243.17

-43.6

Raw materials

-1.77

-2.96

-0.63

-0.43

As % of sales

185.69

124.9

44.52

105.26

Employee costs

-1.08

-2.26

-1.36

-0.52

As % of sales

113.58

95.64

96.11

126.72

Other costs

-0.99

-1.31

-1.57

-0.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

104.53

55.34

111.49

133.44

Operating profit

-2.9

-4.17

-2.15

-1.09

OPM

-303.82

-175.89

-152.12

-265.42

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.12

-0.06

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.04

0

-0.02

Other income

0.02

0

0.07

0.01

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.33

-2.14

-1.15

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.1

-4.33

-2.14

-1.15

Exceptional items

-0.47

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.57

-4.33

-2.14

-1.15

yoy growth (%)

-17.52

102.51

84.65

-20.83

NPM

-374.57

-182.78

-151.16

-280.94

