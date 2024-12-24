Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.95
2.37
1.41
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-59.75
67.48
243.17
-43.6
Raw materials
-1.77
-2.96
-0.63
-0.43
As % of sales
185.69
124.9
44.52
105.26
Employee costs
-1.08
-2.26
-1.36
-0.52
As % of sales
113.58
95.64
96.11
126.72
Other costs
-0.99
-1.31
-1.57
-0.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
104.53
55.34
111.49
133.44
Operating profit
-2.9
-4.17
-2.15
-1.09
OPM
-303.82
-175.89
-152.12
-265.42
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.04
0
-0.02
Other income
0.02
0
0.07
0.01
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.33
-2.14
-1.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.1
-4.33
-2.14
-1.15
Exceptional items
-0.47
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.57
-4.33
-2.14
-1.15
yoy growth (%)
-17.52
102.51
84.65
-20.83
NPM
-374.57
-182.78
-151.16
-280.94
