Summary

Valencia Nutrition Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Valencia Nutrition Private Limited on April 01, 2013. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Valencia Nutrition Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on April 09, 2018. The Company is an applied biotechnology startup operating in the niche field of researching, developing & marketing high quality, best-in-class nutraceutical products i.e. multinutrient functional beverages to prevent and/or manage lifestyle related diseases. The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements. Globally, the nutraceutical market is predicted to record revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumers daily diet. Looking at the current trends, the Indian nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow from a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2015 to a value of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2022. Functional beverage is an emerging segment of the Indian nutraceutical industry that was valued at US$ 0.3 Billion in 2015. With wellness increasingly becoming a mainstream thought amongst the millennial population along with changing lifestyle preferences

