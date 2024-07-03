iifl-logo-icon 1
Valencia Nutrition Ltd Share Price

47.16
(-5.00%)
Dec 24, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.75
  • Day's High49.75
  • 52 Wk High64.95
  • Prev. Close49.64
  • Day's Low47.16
  • 52 Wk Low 27.36
  • Turnover (lac)2.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Valencia Nutrition Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

49.75

Prev. Close

49.64

Turnover(Lac.)

2.82

Day's High

49.75

Day's Low

47.16

52 Week's High

64.95

52 Week's Low

27.36

Book Value

4.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Valencia Nutrition Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Valencia Nutrition Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Valencia Nutrition Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.87%

Non-Promoter- 35.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valencia Nutrition Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.64

-6.25

-4.99

-4.33

Net Worth

-2.05

-0.66

0.6

1.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.95

2.37

1.41

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-59.75

67.48

243.17

-43.6

Raw materials

-1.77

-2.96

-0.63

-0.43

As % of sales

185.69

124.9

44.52

105.26

Employee costs

-1.08

-2.26

-1.36

-0.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.33

-2.14

-1.15

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.12

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.97

2.66

-0.55

1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.75

67.48

243.17

-43.6

Op profit growth

-30.48

93.64

96.68

-23.24

EBIT growth

-29.85

100.53

87.95

-22.23

Net profit growth

-17.52

102.51

84.65

-20.83

No Record Found

Valencia Nutrition Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,377.15

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

630.55

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,184.95

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,791.4

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,140.7

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valencia Nutrition Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Turakhia

Executive Director

Prabhha Shankarran

Director

Stavan Ajmera

Director

Haresh Sanghvi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jalmin Patwa

Additional Director & CFO

Jay Jatin Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Agarwal

Additional Director

Geet Shah

Executive Director

Meghna Turakhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valencia Nutrition Ltd

Summary

Valencia Nutrition Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Valencia Nutrition Private Limited on April 01, 2013. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Valencia Nutrition Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on April 09, 2018. The Company is an applied biotechnology startup operating in the niche field of researching, developing & marketing high quality, best-in-class nutraceutical products i.e. multinutrient functional beverages to prevent and/or manage lifestyle related diseases. The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements. Globally, the nutraceutical market is predicted to record revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumers daily diet. Looking at the current trends, the Indian nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow from a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2015 to a value of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2022. Functional beverage is an emerging segment of the Indian nutraceutical industry that was valued at US$ 0.3 Billion in 2015. With wellness increasingly becoming a mainstream thought amongst the millennial population along with changing lifestyle preferences
Company FAQs

What is the Valencia Nutrition Ltd share price today?

The Valencia Nutrition Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is ₹65.85 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valencia Nutrition Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is 0 and 10.41 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valencia Nutrition Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is ₹27.36 and ₹64.95 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Valencia Nutrition Ltd?

Valencia Nutrition Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.30%, 3 Years at 73.31%, 1 Year at 33.11%, 6 Month at 18.85%, 3 Month at -24.12% and 1 Month at -18.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valencia Nutrition Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.13 %

