Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹49.75
Prev. Close₹49.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.82
Day's High₹49.75
Day's Low₹47.16
52 Week's High₹64.95
52 Week's Low₹27.36
Book Value₹4.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.64
-6.25
-4.99
-4.33
Net Worth
-2.05
-0.66
0.6
1.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.95
2.37
1.41
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-59.75
67.48
243.17
-43.6
Raw materials
-1.77
-2.96
-0.63
-0.43
As % of sales
185.69
124.9
44.52
105.26
Employee costs
-1.08
-2.26
-1.36
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.33
-2.14
-1.15
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.12
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.97
2.66
-0.55
1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.75
67.48
243.17
-43.6
Op profit growth
-30.48
93.64
96.68
-23.24
EBIT growth
-29.85
100.53
87.95
-22.23
Net profit growth
-17.52
102.51
84.65
-20.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,377.15
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
630.55
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,184.95
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,791.4
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,140.7
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Turakhia
Executive Director
Prabhha Shankarran
Director
Stavan Ajmera
Director
Haresh Sanghvi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jalmin Patwa
Additional Director & CFO
Jay Jatin Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Agarwal
Additional Director
Geet Shah
Executive Director
Meghna Turakhia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valencia Nutrition Ltd
Summary
Valencia Nutrition Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Valencia Nutrition Private Limited on April 01, 2013. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Valencia Nutrition Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on April 09, 2018. The Company is an applied biotechnology startup operating in the niche field of researching, developing & marketing high quality, best-in-class nutraceutical products i.e. multinutrient functional beverages to prevent and/or manage lifestyle related diseases. The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements. Globally, the nutraceutical market is predicted to record revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumers daily diet. Looking at the current trends, the Indian nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow from a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2015 to a value of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2022. Functional beverage is an emerging segment of the Indian nutraceutical industry that was valued at US$ 0.3 Billion in 2015. With wellness increasingly becoming a mainstream thought amongst the millennial population along with changing lifestyle preferences
Read More
The Valencia Nutrition Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is ₹65.85 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is 0 and 10.41 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valencia Nutrition Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valencia Nutrition Ltd is ₹27.36 and ₹64.95 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Valencia Nutrition Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.30%, 3 Years at 73.31%, 1 Year at 33.11%, 6 Month at 18.85%, 3 Month at -24.12% and 1 Month at -18.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.