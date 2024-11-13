Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Valencia Nutrition Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 The Board of Directors of Valencia Nutrition Limited in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, have inter alia, approved the Standalone unaudited financial statements for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Valencia Nutrition Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase the authorized share capital of the Company. 2. To alter the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 3. To alter the Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company. 4. To approve the proposal for fundraising by the issue of permissible securities including a preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such regulatory statutory approvals as may be required. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of Valencia Nutrition Limited in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, have inter alia, approved/noted the following items: 1.Approval for increase in authorized share capital of the Company 2.Approval for an amendment to the existing main object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) 3.Approval for altering the Articles of Association (AoA) 4.Approval for fundraising aggregating up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore) by way of issuance of upto 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) warrants5.Approval for fundraising by issuing of Equity Shares by way of a preferential issue through private placement offer6.Approval for the appointment of Mrs. Meghna Turakhia (DIN: 07109963) as an Additional Director (Executive Director).7.Approval of the Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM).8.Approval of the Boards Report and Management Discussion Analysis (MDA)9.Approval for the appointment of Scrutiniser of the Company. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024 have inter alia, approved/noted the mentioned items in the attached outcome for the said meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Valencia Nutrition Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results for the year ended as on March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 have inter alia, approved the standalone financial statement for the half-year ended and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

With reference to the captioned Rights Issue, we would like to inform you that as per the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company dated 19th March, 2024 the date of closure of the captioned Right Issue, which had opened on Friday, 15th March, 2024 and scheduled to close on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 has now been extended by the Company from Friday, 22nd March, 2024 to Friday, 12th April, 2024 in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue. Further, the last date of market renunciation of Right Entitlement shall be extended to April 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

This is further to our intimation dated December 07, 2023, the Board of Directors of our Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, March 06, 2024 (Commencement time 02:30 PM and Conclusion time 04:20 PM) have considered and approved inter alia the terms of the Rights Issue. Intimation for Record Date and ISIN for the Rights Entitlements to be credited for the purpose of Rights Issue.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024