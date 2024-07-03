Valencia Nutrition Ltd Summary

Valencia Nutrition Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Valencia Nutrition Private Limited on April 01, 2013. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Valencia Nutrition Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on April 09, 2018. The Company is an applied biotechnology startup operating in the niche field of researching, developing & marketing high quality, best-in-class nutraceutical products i.e. multinutrient functional beverages to prevent and/or manage lifestyle related diseases. The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements. Globally, the nutraceutical market is predicted to record revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumers daily diet. Looking at the current trends, the Indian nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow from a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2015 to a value of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2022. Functional beverage is an emerging segment of the Indian nutraceutical industry that was valued at US$ 0.3 Billion in 2015. With wellness increasingly becoming a mainstream thought amongst the millennial population along with changing lifestyle preferences and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures, nutraceuticals are expected to gain prolific growth in the years to come. The Company is bridging the increasing gap between demand & supply for healthy products with its healthy, nutritious & flavorsome drinks - Bounce Superdrinks & VitaMe Enriched Beverage. The Company has been working in a most focused manner since last 4 years to fully evolve a well-researched product and develop a niche brand within this nascent but high potential market. Bounce Superdrinks is a low-calorie hydration drink range and the flagship brand. The range has unique & proprietary blend of flavors, sweetening agents and nutrients which can be consumed by all age groups. Bounce Superdrinks was originally manufactured under the brand name of Bounce Superwater in 6 flavors viz. perky peach, watermelon, zesty green apple, peppy pink guava, tangy orange and litchi. However, currently it has expanded to over 14 flavors under 6 sub-variants that includes both still and carbonated drinks - Vitalize (4 flavors viz. Blue Surge, Perky Peach, Green Apple Zest & Electric Orange), Sports+ (5 flavors viz. Blue Surge, Pomegranate, Peach, Orange & Lime), Glucose + (Apple, Lemon, Litchi & Jeera), Glucofizz (Berry Fizz, Litchi Fizz & Orange Fizz), Lemon Fizz & Jeera Fizz. Currently this is the only product which is marketed by the Company. VitaMe Enriched Beverages are multi nutrient drinks customized to meet gaps in the daily diet thereby offering loads of different nutrients in a ready-to-drink, low-calorie beverage format in four flavors. It is customized as per the taste buds of Indian customers. VitaMe is available in four variants- Guava Electrolite, Watermelon Prebiotic, Litchi- Mint Unwind and Lemon - Lime Antioxidant Burst. All formulations of the company are created in-house by highly qualified nutrition & health care professionals. The founder of the Company, Mrs. Deepthi Anand, is a biomedical professional and has over 19 years of experience in the field of medical research, nutrition research, product development & technological applications to health. The top management the Company is run by seasoned professionals with substantial experience in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical & FMCG space across global brands. The Company uses a knowledge-based approach from internal and external sources in adding new products, testing them and developing them in final saleable forms. The Company utilizes an outsourcing model that emphasizes on quality manufacturing, bottling, packaging and transportation. The Company believes that this outsourcing model provides them with the scalability required to undertake new developments across delivery formats and also enables them to focus on the core area of research, product development, quality control and marketing of the products. In December 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,72,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 7.23 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 13,05,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 6 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 2,67,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 1.23 Crore. In April 2023, the began production effort for 200ml Bounce VitaFizz, crafting 12,000 cases for the extensive markets of Tamil Nadu, particularly focusing on Chennai. In the month of October, second phase of production commenced, aligning perfectly with marketstandards. This strategic adjustment spurred our brands revival, successfully marketing nearly 30,000 cases from both our contracted plants.