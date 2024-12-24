Valencia Nutrition Ltd Management Discussions

A very warm welcome to the 11th Annual General Meeting of Valencia Nutrition Limited.

We salute in solidarity our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for leading Indian Economy most effectively since 2014. The third consecutive term of the present Government offers stability, continuity and investment friendly environment auguring growth prospects of our economy.

Globally there are many uncertainties & political unrests. Proudly among these uncertain times, there is one absolute certainty .... the continued Rise of New India as it marches confidently towards the goal of Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal.

Among its peers globally, India has unmatched demographics and relatively lighter debt burdens with fast growth. In present times, India is one of the biggest growth engines, and not just a carriage in the global economic train. The IMF forecasts that by 2027 India is set to emerge as the worlds third-largest economy.

Achieving this proud milestone will be the best way to celebrate the 80th anniversary of our independence. Irrespective of the volatile times globally, India remains the brightest beacon of hope for the world. With its rich cultural heritage, empowered population, surging economic power, and age-old advocacy of peace, our nation will play a pivotal role in changing the world for the better.

At Bounce Superdrinks, our strategic vision is to revolutionize the beverage industry by offering a range of innovative and healthconscious products that energize and inspire people to live their best lives. We envision a future where Bounce Superdrinks is synonymous with premium, nourishing beverages that not only satisfy taste buds but also promote holistic well-being.

Valencia Nutrition Limited (VNL) is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra; India; was incorporated in April, 2013.

Valencia Nutrition Limited, a pioneering biotechnology company in the realm of beverages, proudly emerges as a trailblazer with a distinctive vision in the industry. Operating under the brand name Bounce Superdrinks, the company embarked on its transformative journey in 2013, driven by an unwavering commitment to redefining the very essence of beverages. With a fusion of cutting-edge biotechnology and an unyielding passion for well-being, Valencia Nutrition has swiftly established itself as a driving force in the market.

Bounce Superdrinks, the flagship brand of Valencia Nutrition, signifies an infusion of science, taste, and innovation. Guided by the principle that every sip should contribute to the vitality of its consumers, Bounce Superdrinks strives to seamlessly blend health-conscious choices with delightful flavors.

From its inception, the company has been propelled by a mission to engineer beverages that are not just thirst-quenching but also elevate the experience of nourishment.

In a landscape marked by constant change, Bounce Superdrinks stands as a beacon of ingenuity and progress. With a foundation rooted in biotechnology,the company explores unchartedterritories of functional ingredients, seamlessly weaving them into beverages and other ‘fun to consume nutritional products that cater to the diverse needs of modern lifestyles. Beyond creating products, Valencia Nutrition envisions an entire ecosystem that promotes holistic wellness, sustainability, and a sense of community.

The journey of Valencia Nutrition and Bounce Superdrinks is a testament to the power of innovation, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As we embrace the future, we invite you to join us in savoring the taste of transformation, one sip at a time.

For PET Bottles we are operating predominantly in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad/ Telangana. We have contract manufacturers, super-stockist, and distributors across the southern region. We supply almost 90% of our production straight from the Factories to Distributors in truck loads.

Further introduction of Share Capital

The Company has planned to raise funds by issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants (to be converted into equity shares) which will help in the existing business along with opening avenues of other business verticals / divisions which are as follows:

• Beverage Division

Setting up of Beverage Plant(s)

• Beverage Ecology Infrastructure

Bounce Soda Fountain

Hot Beverage Vending Machine

Bounce

Visicooler

Delivery

Vehicles

• Valencia Online Platform Nutrition Division:

Mothers-To-Be Nutrition Powder

Infant Baby Health Powder

Nutritional Gummies

Protein Powder

Multivitamin Powder

Detox Powder

Immunity Powder

• Non-Beverage Division:

Fortified Confectionery - Mints, Lozenges, Chocolates, Chewing Gum, Mouth Melting Strip Fortified Snacks