The Board of Directors of Valencia Nutrition Limited in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, have inter alia, approved/noted the following items: 1.Approval for increase in authorized share capital of the Company 2.Approval for an amendment to the existing main object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) 3.Approval for altering the Articles of Association (AoA) 4.Approval for fundraising aggregating up to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore) by way of issuance of upto 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) warrants5.Approval for fundraising by issuing of Equity Shares by way of a preferential issue through private placement offer6.Approval for the appointment of Mrs. Meghna Turakhia (DIN: 07109963) as an Additional Director (Executive Director).7.Approval of the Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM).8.Approval of the Boards Report and Management Discussion Analysis (MDA)9.Approval for the appointment of Scrutiniser of the Company. This is to inform you that the 11th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. The Register of the Members and Share Transfer book of the Company will be closed from Monday, September 23, 2024, to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the said AGM. The Record date (Cut-off date) is Monday, September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024) Proceeding of the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We wish to inform you that at the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30,2024 through electronic mode {Video conferencing or other audio-visual means (OVAM)}, all the items of business contained in the notice of the AGM, were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority by way of remote e-voting and e-voting at the meeting. In this connection, please find enclosed : 1. Voting results as required under regulation 44 of SEBI listing regulations. 2. Report of scrutinizer dated October 01.10.2024, pursuant to Companies Act,2013 and rules made thereunder. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 1.10.2024)