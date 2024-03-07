Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Valencia Nutrition Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Valencia Nutrition Limited (542910) RECORD DATE 07/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 15 (Fifteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.16/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/03/2024 DR-734/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment - The Full Amount of Issue Price of Rs.26/- is Payable on Application.