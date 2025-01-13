Valiant Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.45
32.56
16.28
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
193.43
67.93
55.18
78.08
Net Worth
236.88
100.49
71.46
88.58
Minority Interest
Debt
60.06
60.22
61.13
0.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.29
0.78
0.3
0.55
Total Liabilities
298.23
161.49
132.89
89.73
Fixed Assets
31.83
30.01
23.67
19.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
118.59
34.03
0.4
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.68
0.11
0
0
Networking Capital
50.42
96.87
88.67
51.01
Inventories
10.02
13.04
15.8
6.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
45.72
88.57
110.77
42.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.86
46.65
11.03
19.01
Sundry Creditors
-24.98
-47.75
-47.13
-12.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.2
-3.64
-1.8
-4.14
Cash
96.72
0.46
20.13
18.94
Total Assets
298.24
161.48
132.87
89.74
