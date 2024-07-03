Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹114.95
Prev. Close₹113.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.54
Day's High₹114.95
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹214.95
52 Week's Low₹100.2
Book Value₹52.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)474.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.45
32.56
16.28
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
193.43
67.93
55.18
78.08
Net Worth
236.88
100.49
71.46
88.58
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
182.06
333.91
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
182.06
333.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
9.68
4.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh S. Vora
Director
Shantilal Shivji Vora
Executive Director
Paresh Shashikant Shah
Independent Director
Sonal A Vira
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Sandeep Gupta..
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valiant Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Valiant Laboratories Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Bharat Chemicals through Deed of Partnership dated October 17, 1980. The said Partnership Firm, M/s. Bharat Chemicals thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Valiant Laboratories Limited through certificate of incorporation dated August 16, 2021 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies.The Company is an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) / Bulk Drug manufacturing company having focus on manufacturing of Paracetamol. The Company gradually, commenced manufacturing of Paracetamol by late 1982. Paracetamol (Scientific name: Acetaminophen or para-hydroxyacetanilide - C8H9NO2), is one of the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide and is recommended as the first-line therapy in pain conditions by the World Health Organization (WHO). Paracetamol has several applications such as usage in treatment of headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, back aches, toothaches, cold and fever. It manufacture Paracetamol in various grades such as IP/BP/EP/USP, as per the pharmacopeia requirements of customers.Paracetamol is available in a variety of forms including syrup form, regular tablets, effervescent tablets, injection, suppository, and other forms. Paracetamol is often found combined with other drugs in many over the counter (OTC) allergy medications, cold medications, sleep medications, pain relievers, and other products. Presently, the C
The Valiant Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is ₹474.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is ₹100.2 and ₹214.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Valiant Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.27%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -2.43%.
