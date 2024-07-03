iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Laboratories Ltd Share Price

109.11
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.95
  • Day's High114.95
  • 52 Wk High214.95
  • Prev. Close113.26
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 100.2
  • Turnover (lac)65.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)474.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Valiant Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

114.95

Prev. Close

113.26

Turnover(Lac.)

65.54

Day's High

114.95

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

214.95

52 Week's Low

100.2

Book Value

52.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

474.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Valiant Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Valiant Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Valiant Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 25.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valiant Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.45

32.56

16.28

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

193.43

67.93

55.18

78.08

Net Worth

236.88

100.49

71.46

88.58

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

182.06

333.91

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

182.06

333.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

9.68

4.86

Valiant Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valiant Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh S. Vora

Director

Shantilal Shivji Vora

Executive Director

Paresh Shashikant Shah

Independent Director

Sonal A Vira

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Sandeep Gupta..

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valiant Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Valiant Laboratories Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Bharat Chemicals through Deed of Partnership dated October 17, 1980. The said Partnership Firm, M/s. Bharat Chemicals thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Valiant Laboratories Limited through certificate of incorporation dated August 16, 2021 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies.The Company is an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) / Bulk Drug manufacturing company having focus on manufacturing of Paracetamol. The Company gradually, commenced manufacturing of Paracetamol by late 1982. Paracetamol (Scientific name: Acetaminophen or para-hydroxyacetanilide - C8H9NO2), is one of the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide and is recommended as the first-line therapy in pain conditions by the World Health Organization (WHO). Paracetamol has several applications such as usage in treatment of headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, back aches, toothaches, cold and fever. It manufacture Paracetamol in various grades such as IP/BP/EP/USP, as per the pharmacopeia requirements of customers.Paracetamol is available in a variety of forms including syrup form, regular tablets, effervescent tablets, injection, suppository, and other forms. Paracetamol is often found combined with other drugs in many over the counter (OTC) allergy medications, cold medications, sleep medications, pain relievers, and other products. Presently, the C
Company FAQs

What is the Valiant Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Valiant Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is ₹474.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valiant Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valiant Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is ₹100.2 and ₹214.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valiant Laboratories Ltd?

Valiant Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.27%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -2.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valiant Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valiant Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.06 %

