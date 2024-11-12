|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Valiant Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other business matters if required with the permission of the Chairman. Appointment of Mr. Ashok Chheda as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Valiant Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Valiant Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other business matters if required with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting Appointment of Mr. Mulesh Manilal Savla as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Valiant Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
