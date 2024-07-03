iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

21.48

18.88

30.59

40.52

59.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.48

18.88

30.59

40.52

59.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.36

2.81

2.5

1.78

2.96

Total Income

24.84

21.7

33.09

42.29

62.51

Total Expenditure

28.22

21.27

35.12

46.82

60.93

PBIDT

-3.38

0.43

-2.03

-4.53

1.57

Interest

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.02

PBDT

-3.39

0.37

-2.05

-4.55

1.55

Depreciation

0.52

0.53

0.52

0.49

0.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.19

-1.58

-1.34

0.5

Deferred Tax

0.76

0.16

0.25

-0.21

-0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.74

-0.51

-1.24

-3.5

0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.74

-0.51

-1.24

-3.5

0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.74

-0.51

-1.24

-3.5

0.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.09

-0.13

-0.33

-0.81

0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.45

43.45

43.45

43.45

32.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15.73

2.27

-6.63

-11.17

2.63

PBDTM(%)

-15.78

1.95

-6.7

-11.22

2.6

PATM(%)

-22.06

-2.7

-4.05

-8.63

1.32

