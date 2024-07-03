Valiant Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
21.48
18.88
30.59
40.52
59.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.48
18.88
30.59
40.52
59.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.36
2.81
2.5
1.78
2.96
Total Income
24.84
21.7
33.09
42.29
62.51
Total Expenditure
28.22
21.27
35.12
46.82
60.93
PBIDT
-3.38
0.43
-2.03
-4.53
1.57
Interest
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.02
PBDT
-3.39
0.37
-2.05
-4.55
1.55
Depreciation
0.52
0.53
0.52
0.49
0.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.19
-1.58
-1.34
0.5
Deferred Tax
0.76
0.16
0.25
-0.21
-0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.74
-0.51
-1.24
-3.5
0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.74
-0.51
-1.24
-3.5
0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.74
-0.51
-1.24
-3.5
0.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.09
-0.13
-0.33
-0.81
0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.45
43.45
43.45
43.45
32.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15.73
2.27
-6.63
-11.17
2.63
PBDTM(%)
-15.78
1.95
-6.7
-11.22
2.6
PATM(%)
-22.06
-2.7
-4.05
-8.63
1.32
