Valiant Laboratories Ltd Summary

Valiant Laboratories Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Bharat Chemicals through Deed of Partnership dated October 17, 1980. The said Partnership Firm, M/s. Bharat Chemicals thereafter converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Valiant Laboratories Limited through certificate of incorporation dated August 16, 2021 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies.The Company is an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) / Bulk Drug manufacturing company having focus on manufacturing of Paracetamol. The Company gradually, commenced manufacturing of Paracetamol by late 1982. Paracetamol (Scientific name: Acetaminophen or para-hydroxyacetanilide - C8H9NO2), is one of the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide and is recommended as the first-line therapy in pain conditions by the World Health Organization (WHO). Paracetamol has several applications such as usage in treatment of headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, back aches, toothaches, cold and fever. It manufacture Paracetamol in various grades such as IP/BP/EP/USP, as per the pharmacopeia requirements of customers.Paracetamol is available in a variety of forms including syrup form, regular tablets, effervescent tablets, injection, suppository, and other forms. Paracetamol is often found combined with other drugs in many over the counter (OTC) allergy medications, cold medications, sleep medications, pain relievers, and other products. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in Pharmaceuticals and specility chemicals. The manufacturing facility is located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar in the State of Maharashtra, with an annual installed capacity of 9,000 MTPA. Within the Manufacturing Facility located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Palghar, Maharashtra, the Company has an in-house R&D infrastructure which is equipped with analytical laboratory and infrastructure for developmental activities in existing product. The Company is promoted by Shantilal Shivji Vora, Director and Dhanvallabh Ventures LLP (DVL). In July, 2022 the Company formed its wholly owned subsidiary, Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Limited (VASPL) to diversify the business activities.The Company has come out with a Public Issue of issuing upto 11,556,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.