Vallabh Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.18
-17.4
0.67
0.6
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.84
-2.7
-3.05
Tax paid
0.12
0.18
0.26
0.16
Working capital
-18.96
-3.59
-12.84
-0.98
Other operating items
Operating
-42.35
-23.65
-14.6
-3.26
Capital expenditure
0.02
5.19
-0.15
1.25
Free cash flow
-42.33
-18.46
-14.75
-2.01
Equity raised
33.03
72.96
79.96
79.75
Investing
0
-6.23
-0.92
2.04
Financing
-0.08
67.39
65.26
0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.38
115.66
129.54
80.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.