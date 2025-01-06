iifl-logo-icon 1
Vallabh Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.18

-17.4

0.67

0.6

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.84

-2.7

-3.05

Tax paid

0.12

0.18

0.26

0.16

Working capital

-18.96

-3.59

-12.84

-0.98

Other operating items

Operating

-42.35

-23.65

-14.6

-3.26

Capital expenditure

0.02

5.19

-0.15

1.25

Free cash flow

-42.33

-18.46

-14.75

-2.01

Equity raised

33.03

72.96

79.96

79.75

Investing

0

-6.23

-0.92

2.04

Financing

-0.08

67.39

65.26

0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.38

115.66

129.54

80.48

