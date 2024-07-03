Summary

Vallabh Steels Ltd was promoted by Shri Kapil Jain in 1980. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Steel Pipes and Cold Rolled Steel Strips & Coils. The company initially started with the manufacturing of stainless steel ingots/flats. Subsequently, the company installed a rolling mill and tube mill for the manufacture of steel stripes and ERW pipes in 1990 and 1991 respectively. In 1995, the company started manufacturing of cold rolled (CR) steel/brass strips having an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa and 3000 tpa respectively at its existing plant at Ludhiana. Commercial production commenced in Aug.96.During the year 1997-98 , the company has installed aditional Tube Mill having installed capacity of 21600 TPA thereby increasing the total installed capacity from 21600 TPA to 43200 TPA. The commercial production of which has been commenced in the month of January 1998.During 1998-99, the Company modernised its Cold Rolling Mill Plant and PSIDC has sanctioned a term loan for this project and had implemented the project during the year February 2000 with an expanded capacity of 45000 MT per annum.During the year 2003-04, Company commissioned a new C. R.Mill Plant at Rajpura in Punjab in March, 2004. The Companys backward integration project for the manufacture of sponge iron with 350 Tons Per Day capacity in Jharkhand started commercial production.

