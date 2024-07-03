iifl-logo-icon 1
Vallabh Steels Ltd Share Price

8.75
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.2
  • Day's High9.2
  • 52 Wk High20.99
  • Prev. Close9.2
  • Day's Low8.75
  • 52 Wk Low 6.6
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-43.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vallabh Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

9.2

Prev. Close

9.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.2

Day's Low

8.75

52 Week's High

20.99

52 Week's Low

6.6

Book Value

-43.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vallabh Steels Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vallabh Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vallabh Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.47%

Non-Promoter- 38.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vallabh Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.95

4.95

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.61

-23.82

-13.76

-4.52

Net Worth

-20.66

-18.87

-8.81

0.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.9

40.34

137.92

119.98

yoy growth (%)

-85.35

-70.74

14.95

-15.45

Raw materials

-2.12

-30.09

-110.27

-96.45

As % of sales

36.03

74.58

79.95

80.39

Employee costs

-2.12

-3.18

-2.99

-2.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.18

-17.4

0.67

0.6

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.84

-2.7

-3.05

Tax paid

0.12

0.18

0.26

0.16

Working capital

-18.96

-3.59

-12.84

-0.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.35

-70.74

14.95

-15.45

Op profit growth

63.2

-272.72

-21.39

30.16

EBIT growth

53.65

-440.66

-25.36

-7.94

Net profit growth

22.26

-1,934.77

22.93

-44.02

No Record Found

Vallabh Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vallabh Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suman Jain

Independent Director

Neelam Sharma

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

Rohit Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vallabh Steels Ltd

Summary

Vallabh Steels Ltd was promoted by Shri Kapil Jain in 1980. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Steel Pipes and Cold Rolled Steel Strips & Coils. The company initially started with the manufacturing of stainless steel ingots/flats. Subsequently, the company installed a rolling mill and tube mill for the manufacture of steel stripes and ERW pipes in 1990 and 1991 respectively. In 1995, the company started manufacturing of cold rolled (CR) steel/brass strips having an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa and 3000 tpa respectively at its existing plant at Ludhiana. Commercial production commenced in Aug.96.During the year 1997-98 , the company has installed aditional Tube Mill having installed capacity of 21600 TPA thereby increasing the total installed capacity from 21600 TPA to 43200 TPA. The commercial production of which has been commenced in the month of January 1998.During 1998-99, the Company modernised its Cold Rolling Mill Plant and PSIDC has sanctioned a term loan for this project and had implemented the project during the year February 2000 with an expanded capacity of 45000 MT per annum.During the year 2003-04, Company commissioned a new C. R.Mill Plant at Rajpura in Punjab in March, 2004. The Companys backward integration project for the manufacture of sponge iron with 350 Tons Per Day capacity in Jharkhand started commercial production.
Company FAQs

What is the Vallabh Steels Ltd share price today?

The Vallabh Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vallabh Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vallabh Steels Ltd is ₹4.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vallabh Steels Ltd is 0 and -0.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vallabh Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vallabh Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vallabh Steels Ltd is ₹6.6 and ₹20.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vallabh Steels Ltd?

Vallabh Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.81%, 3 Years at 8.66%, 1 Year at 29.58%, 6 Month at -25.69%, 3 Month at -2.23% and 1 Month at 2.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vallabh Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vallabh Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.53 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

