Vallabh Steels Ltd Board Meeting

8.37
(0.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:55:00 PM

Vallabh Steels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 18th December, 2024 appointed Mr. Ajit Kumar Jha as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
The Board in its Board Meeting held today has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Resignation of Ms. Komal Bhalla as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f the end of the day today i.e 09.12.2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Pooja Malhotra as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 10.12.2024. Pls take it into your records.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 To consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. This is for your information and record please. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on November 14, 2024 at 22:00 pm and concluded at 22:45 pm. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records please. The Board today approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we are hereby enclosing the following: a. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, b. Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced on 14th August, 2024 at 18:00 pm and concluded at 18:45 pm. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records please. With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform you that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting letter dated 21st May, 2024, wherein it was intimated that Board of Directors meeting was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 28th May, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. With the consent of Chairman and all the directors/members present at the meeting decided to adjourn the meeting of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and decided that the meeting will continue to be held on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024. This is for your information and record please. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) With respect to the Financial Results uploaded on 30th May, 2024 and in response to your email message dated 23rd July, 2024, we are hereby resubmitting the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 after rectification of discrepancies (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vallabh Steels Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the UnAudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. This is for your information and record please. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today approved Unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a)Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 b) Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors Meeting Commenced on 14th February, 2024 at 2.00 P.M and Concluded at 02:40 P.M. This is for your information and record please. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

