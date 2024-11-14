Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 18th December, 2024 appointed Mr. Ajit Kumar Jha as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

The Board in its Board Meeting held today has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Resignation of Ms. Komal Bhalla as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f the end of the day today i.e 09.12.2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Pooja Malhotra as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 10.12.2024. Pls take it into your records.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 To consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. This is for your information and record please. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on November 14, 2024 at 22:00 pm and concluded at 22:45 pm. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records please. The Board today approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we are hereby enclosing the following: a. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, b. Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced on 14th August, 2024 at 18:00 pm and concluded at 18:45 pm. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VALLABH STEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records please. With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform you that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting letter dated 21st May, 2024, wherein it was intimated that Board of Directors meeting was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 28th May, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. With the consent of Chairman and all the directors/members present at the meeting decided to adjourn the meeting of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and decided that the meeting will continue to be held on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024. This is for your information and record please. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) With respect to the Financial Results uploaded on 30th May, 2024 and in response to your email message dated 23rd July, 2024, we are hereby resubmitting the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 after rectification of discrepancies (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024