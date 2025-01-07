Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.9
40.34
137.92
119.98
yoy growth (%)
-85.35
-70.74
14.95
-15.45
Raw materials
-2.12
-30.09
-110.27
-96.45
As % of sales
36.03
74.58
79.95
80.39
Employee costs
-2.12
-3.18
-2.99
-2.09
As % of sales
36.02
7.88
2.17
1.74
Other costs
-20.3
-18.5
-18.04
-13.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
343.61
45.85
13.08
10.84
Operating profit
-18.65
-11.42
6.61
8.41
OPM
-315.67
-28.32
4.79
7.01
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.84
-2.7
-3.05
Interest expense
-0.19
-3.75
-3.33
-4.76
Other income
0
0.62
0.09
0
Profit before tax
-21.18
-17.4
0.67
0.6
Taxes
0.12
0.18
0.26
0.16
Tax rate
-0.6
-1.08
40.05
26.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.05
-17.21
0.93
0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.05
-17.21
0.93
0.76
yoy growth (%)
22.26
-1,934.77
22.93
-44.02
NPM
-356.29
-42.67
0.68
0.63
