Vallabh Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.75
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vallabh Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.9

40.34

137.92

119.98

yoy growth (%)

-85.35

-70.74

14.95

-15.45

Raw materials

-2.12

-30.09

-110.27

-96.45

As % of sales

36.03

74.58

79.95

80.39

Employee costs

-2.12

-3.18

-2.99

-2.09

As % of sales

36.02

7.88

2.17

1.74

Other costs

-20.3

-18.5

-18.04

-13.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

343.61

45.85

13.08

10.84

Operating profit

-18.65

-11.42

6.61

8.41

OPM

-315.67

-28.32

4.79

7.01

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.84

-2.7

-3.05

Interest expense

-0.19

-3.75

-3.33

-4.76

Other income

0

0.62

0.09

0

Profit before tax

-21.18

-17.4

0.67

0.6

Taxes

0.12

0.18

0.26

0.16

Tax rate

-0.6

-1.08

40.05

26.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.05

-17.21

0.93

0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.05

-17.21

0.93

0.76

yoy growth (%)

22.26

-1,934.77

22.93

-44.02

NPM

-356.29

-42.67

0.68

0.63

