Valplast Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
369.75
|190.59
|7,885.96
|-33.82
|0.55
|25.53
|143.03
Kalpataru Ltd
KALPATARU
382.8
|338.76
|7,882.39
|-11.78
|0
|47.43
|202.29
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
153.45
|35.85
|6,194.26
|60.95
|0.55
|99.47
|48.95
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
774.9
|137.39
|3,071.84
|0.19
|0
|512.76
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
63.26
|82.16
|1,426.13
|10.72
|0
|332.85
|31.72
