Valplast Technologies Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Valplast Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Valplast Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2025|03:32 PM

Share Price

Valplast Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.43

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.83

2.51

0

-1.05

Net Worth

24.26

15.01

12.5

11.45

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

64.94

27.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

64.94

27.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.13

Valplast Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

369.75

190.597,885.96-33.820.5525.53143.03

Kalpataru Ltd

KALPATARU

382.8

338.767,882.39-11.78047.43202.29

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

153.45

35.856,194.2660.950.5599.4748.95

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

774.9

137.393,071.840.190512.76304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

63.26

82.161,426.1310.720332.8531.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valplast Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

1025BH 10th Floor Puri Busines,

HUb 81 High Street Sec-81,

Haryana - 121004

Tel: 0120-4889 900

Website: http://www.valplastech.com

Email: cs@valplastindia.com

Summary

What is the Valplast Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Valplast Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Valplast Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valplast Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valplast Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valplast Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valplast Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valplast Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valplast Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valplast Technologies Ltd?

Valplast Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valplast Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valplast Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

