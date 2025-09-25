No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.43
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.83
2.51
0
-1.05
Net Worth
24.26
15.01
12.5
11.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
64.94
27.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
64.94
27.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
369.75
|190.59
|7,885.96
|-33.82
|0.55
|25.53
|143.03
Kalpataru Ltd
KALPATARU
382.8
|338.76
|7,882.39
|-11.78
|0
|47.43
|202.29
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
153.45
|35.85
|6,194.26
|60.95
|0.55
|99.47
|48.95
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
774.9
|137.39
|3,071.84
|0.19
|0
|512.76
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
63.26
|82.16
|1,426.13
|10.72
|0
|332.85
|31.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
1025BH 10th Floor Puri Busines,
HUb 81 High Street Sec-81,
Haryana - 121004
Tel: 0120-4889 900
Website: http://www.valplastech.com
Email: cs@valplastindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Valplast Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.