Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

11.02
(4.95%)
Jul 13, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

2.8

1.2

0.96

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.97

0.11

0.53

0.65

Net Worth

8.77

1.31

1.49

1.58

Minority Interest

Debt

1.48

1.83

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.25

3.14

1.49

1.58

Fixed Assets

0

0.08

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.5

0

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.23

2.54

0.48

1.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.3

0

Debtor Days

0

0

5,871.43

Other Current Assets

10.59

2.57

0.31

1.34

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.13

-0.02

Cash

0.03

0.01

1.01

0

Total Assets

10.26

3.13

1.49

1.58

