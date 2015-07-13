Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
2.8
1.2
0.96
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.97
0.11
0.53
0.65
Net Worth
8.77
1.31
1.49
1.58
Minority Interest
Debt
1.48
1.83
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.25
3.14
1.49
1.58
Fixed Assets
0
0.08
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.5
0
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.23
2.54
0.48
1.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.3
0
Debtor Days
0
0
5,871.43
Other Current Assets
10.59
2.57
0.31
1.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.13
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.01
1.01
0
Total Assets
10.26
3.13
1.49
1.58
