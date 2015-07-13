iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

11.02
(4.95%)
Jul 13, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8,609.54

Op profit growth

420.64

EBIT growth

778.25

Net profit growth

1,588.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.91

-149.14

EBIT margin

-3.68

-36.53

Net profit margin

-7.44

-38.39

RoCE

-2.54

RoNW

-2.09

RoA

-1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.01

-0.07

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

-1.22

-0.07

Book value per share

11.51

15.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

-75.24

P/CEPS

-62.11

P/B

6.6

EV/EBIDTA

-317.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-1,536.22

Tax payout

32.99

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.06

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.92

19.68

Net debt / equity

1.23

-0.67

Net debt / op. profit

-11.73

36.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-18.72

-121.55

Other costs

-90.18

-127.59

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.