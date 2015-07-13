Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8,609.54
Op profit growth
420.64
EBIT growth
778.25
Net profit growth
1,588.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8.91
-149.14
EBIT margin
-3.68
-36.53
Net profit margin
-7.44
-38.39
RoCE
-2.54
RoNW
-2.09
RoA
-1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.01
-0.07
Dividend per share
0
1
Cash EPS
-1.22
-0.07
Book value per share
11.51
15.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
-75.24
P/CEPS
-62.11
P/B
6.6
EV/EBIDTA
-317.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-1,536.22
Tax payout
32.99
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.06
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.92
19.68
Net debt / equity
1.23
-0.67
Net debt / op. profit
-11.73
36.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-18.72
-121.55
Other costs
-90.18
-127.59
