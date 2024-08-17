Summary

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd (formerly Residency Projects & Infratech limited) is an India-based company. It operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. The Company is engaged in computer software development and allied services. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt. Ltd. is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The company is a Retail solutions firm offering B2C solutions, RFID Solutions, Smartcards and Web based solutions for Retail & Financial services sectors. The company is working with innovative and unique tools and technologies to develop and deploy customer centric business solutions across select industry verticals.Valuemart Retail Solutions Limited is listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and BgSE (Bangalore Stock Exchange).

