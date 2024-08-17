Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹9.98
Prev. Close₹10.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹11.02
Day's Low₹9.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹30.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
2.8
1.2
0.96
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.97
0.11
0.53
0.65
Net Worth
8.77
1.31
1.49
1.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.2
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-7.94
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
7.7
1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
-15.71
810.17
EBIT growth
31.63
2,389.56
Net profit growth
18.02
2,484.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1.62
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.62
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C K Vasudevan
Director
Babli Khanna
Director
Karan Kalusing Vishwakarma
Director
Raj Kumar
Additional Director
Rajesh Tawry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd
Summary
Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd (formerly Residency Projects & Infratech limited) is an India-based company. It operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. The Company is engaged in computer software development and allied services. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt. Ltd. is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The company is a Retail solutions firm offering B2C solutions, RFID Solutions, Smartcards and Web based solutions for Retail & Financial services sectors. The company is working with innovative and unique tools and technologies to develop and deploy customer centric business solutions across select industry verticals.Valuemart Retail Solutions Limited is listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and BgSE (Bangalore Stock Exchange).
