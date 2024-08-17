iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Share Price

11.02
(4.95%)
Jul 13, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

9.98

Prev. Close

10.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

11.02

Day's Low

9.98

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

2.8

1.2

0.96

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.97

0.11

0.53

0.65

Net Worth

8.77

1.31

1.49

1.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.2

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-7.94

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

7.7

1.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

-15.71

810.17

EBIT growth

31.63

2,389.56

Net profit growth

18.02

2,484.04

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1.62

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.62

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.01

View Annually Results

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

C K Vasudevan

Director

Babli Khanna

Director

Karan Kalusing Vishwakarma

Director

Raj Kumar

Additional Director

Rajesh Tawry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

Summary

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd (formerly Residency Projects & Infratech limited) is an India-based company. It operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. The Company is engaged in computer software development and allied services. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt. Ltd. is the Companys wholly owned subsidiary. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The company is a Retail solutions firm offering B2C solutions, RFID Solutions, Smartcards and Web based solutions for Retail & Financial services sectors. The company is working with innovative and unique tools and technologies to develop and deploy customer centric business solutions across select industry verticals.Valuemart Retail Solutions Limited is listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and BgSE (Bangalore Stock Exchange).
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.