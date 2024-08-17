Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
Gross Sales
0.93
0.03
0.66
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.93
0.03
0.66
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
0.04
0.03
Total Income
0.94
0.07
0.7
0.03
Total Expenditure
0.94
0.22
0.55
0.06
PBIDT
0
-0.15
0.15
-0.03
Interest
0.03
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.03
-0.15
0.15
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.16
0.09
-0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-0.16
0.09
-0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-0.16
0.09
-0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.74
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-500
22.72
0
PBDTM(%)
-3.22
-500
22.72
0
PATM(%)
-6.45
-533.33
13.63
0
