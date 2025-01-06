Vamshi Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4
0.36
-1.41
1.13
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.15
-1.17
-1.12
Tax paid
1.17
-0.02
0.5
-0.36
Working capital
-3.14
1.35
3.48
1.78
Other operating items
Operating
-7.22
0.53
1.4
1.42
Capital expenditure
0.55
2.14
1.09
1.16
Free cash flow
-6.67
2.67
2.49
2.58
Equity raised
22.66
21.62
23.13
21.68
Investing
0
-1.4
0.05
0.15
Financing
0.12
0.36
5.29
7.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.11
23.27
30.96
31.47
