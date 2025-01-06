iifl-logo-icon 1
Vamshi Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

57.55
(3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Vamshi Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4

0.36

-1.41

1.13

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.15

-1.17

-1.12

Tax paid

1.17

-0.02

0.5

-0.36

Working capital

-3.14

1.35

3.48

1.78

Other operating items

Operating

-7.22

0.53

1.4

1.42

Capital expenditure

0.55

2.14

1.09

1.16

Free cash flow

-6.67

2.67

2.49

2.58

Equity raised

22.66

21.62

23.13

21.68

Investing

0

-1.4

0.05

0.15

Financing

0.12

0.36

5.29

7.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.11

23.27

30.96

31.47

