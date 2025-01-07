iifl-logo-icon 1
Vamshi Rubber Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.4
(1.46%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.02

55.71

75.2

54.37

yoy growth (%)

4.13

-25.9

38.29

-17.86

Raw materials

-42.11

-33.63

-55.22

-34.66

As % of sales

72.58

60.36

73.42

63.74

Employee costs

-9.47

-9.59

-9.2

-8.55

As % of sales

16.32

17.22

12.23

15.72

Other costs

-7.36

-9.09

-9.55

-7.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.68

16.31

12.7

13.51

Operating profit

-0.93

3.39

1.22

3.81

OPM

-1.6

6.09

1.62

7.01

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.15

-1.17

-1.12

Interest expense

-2.16

-2.6

-1.96

-1.87

Other income

0.33

0.73

0.49

0.32

Profit before tax

-4

0.36

-1.41

1.13

Taxes

1.17

-0.02

0.5

-0.36

Tax rate

-29.36

-7.2

-35.98

-32.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.83

0.34

-0.9

0.76

Exceptional items

0.01

0.07

0.02

-0.01

Net profit

-2.82

0.42

-0.88

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-771.18

-147.71

-217.18

-42.58

NPM

-4.86

0.75

-1.17

1.38

