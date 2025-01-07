Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.02
55.71
75.2
54.37
yoy growth (%)
4.13
-25.9
38.29
-17.86
Raw materials
-42.11
-33.63
-55.22
-34.66
As % of sales
72.58
60.36
73.42
63.74
Employee costs
-9.47
-9.59
-9.2
-8.55
As % of sales
16.32
17.22
12.23
15.72
Other costs
-7.36
-9.09
-9.55
-7.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.68
16.31
12.7
13.51
Operating profit
-0.93
3.39
1.22
3.81
OPM
-1.6
6.09
1.62
7.01
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.15
-1.17
-1.12
Interest expense
-2.16
-2.6
-1.96
-1.87
Other income
0.33
0.73
0.49
0.32
Profit before tax
-4
0.36
-1.41
1.13
Taxes
1.17
-0.02
0.5
-0.36
Tax rate
-29.36
-7.2
-35.98
-32.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.83
0.34
-0.9
0.76
Exceptional items
0.01
0.07
0.02
-0.01
Net profit
-2.82
0.42
-0.88
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-771.18
-147.71
-217.18
-42.58
NPM
-4.86
0.75
-1.17
1.38
