iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vamshi Rubber Ltd Share Price

53.4
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.85
  • Day's High58.5
  • 52 Wk High75.74
  • Prev. Close55.85
  • Day's Low53.4
  • 52 Wk Low 24.81
  • Turnover (lac)1.01
  • P/E31.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.35
  • EPS1.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vamshi Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

55.85

Prev. Close

55.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.01

Day's High

58.5

Day's Low

53.4

52 Week's High

75.74

52 Week's Low

24.81

Book Value

33.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.48

P/E

31.73

EPS

1.76

Divi. Yield

0

Vamshi Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vamshi Rubber Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vamshi Rubber Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.00%

Non-Promoter- 42.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vamshi Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.21

4.21

4.21

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.48

8.7

8.51

8.46

Net Worth

13.69

12.91

12.72

12.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.02

55.71

75.2

54.37

yoy growth (%)

4.13

-25.9

38.29

-17.86

Raw materials

-42.11

-33.63

-55.22

-34.66

As % of sales

72.58

60.36

73.42

63.74

Employee costs

-9.47

-9.59

-9.2

-8.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4

0.36

-1.41

1.13

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.15

-1.17

-1.12

Tax paid

1.17

-0.02

0.5

-0.36

Working capital

-3.14

1.35

3.48

1.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.13

-25.9

38.29

-17.86

Op profit growth

-127.44

177.33

-67.88

-19.72

EBIT growth

-162.02

442.11

-81.8

-22.28

Net profit growth

-771.18

-147.71

-217.18

-42.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vamshi Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

M Ramesh Reddy

Managing Director & CEO

R Surendra Reddy

Whole Time Director

P Varun Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Sandeep Kumar Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akhila Pushpa Sundari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subba Rao Mogili

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Bhagadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Summary

Vamshi Rubber Limited was established in 1993 in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA. The Company is one of the major suppliers of tire retreading material offering appropriate solutions to suit Global Standards. Presently, it is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is located near Hyderabad, in a sprawling 4-acre estate, with spacious industrial sheds equipped with all Critical Machinery to manufacture 3200 MT of Precured Tread Rubber, 400MT of cushion Gum and 400KL of Vulcanizing Solution annually.The Company obtained ISO-9001:2000 Certificate from Det Norske Veritas of The Netherlands for the manufacture and supply of its products, viz., Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum, Vulcanizing Solution and Servicing of its Franchisees. It manufactures excellent quality retread materials and high precision retread Machinery in Factory.Presently, the Company is focused to offer cost effective tire retread solutions which are also dependable, reliable, safe & environment friendly. Vamshi Rubber has carved a niche in the industry to offer specific compound treads suitable for various applications/usage conditions.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vamshi Rubber Ltd share price today?

The Vamshi Rubber Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is ₹22.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vamshi Rubber Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is 31.73 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vamshi Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is ₹24.81 and ₹75.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vamshi Rubber Ltd?

Vamshi Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.20%, 3 Years at 30.55%, 1 Year at 70.27%, 6 Month at 14.99%, 3 Month at 8.07% and 1 Month at -9.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vamshi Rubber Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.