SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹55.85
Prev. Close₹55.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.01
Day's High₹58.5
Day's Low₹53.4
52 Week's High₹75.74
52 Week's Low₹24.81
Book Value₹33.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.48
P/E31.73
EPS1.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.21
4.21
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.48
8.7
8.51
8.46
Net Worth
13.69
12.91
12.72
12.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.02
55.71
75.2
54.37
yoy growth (%)
4.13
-25.9
38.29
-17.86
Raw materials
-42.11
-33.63
-55.22
-34.66
As % of sales
72.58
60.36
73.42
63.74
Employee costs
-9.47
-9.59
-9.2
-8.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4
0.36
-1.41
1.13
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.15
-1.17
-1.12
Tax paid
1.17
-0.02
0.5
-0.36
Working capital
-3.14
1.35
3.48
1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.13
-25.9
38.29
-17.86
Op profit growth
-127.44
177.33
-67.88
-19.72
EBIT growth
-162.02
442.11
-81.8
-22.28
Net profit growth
-771.18
-147.71
-217.18
-42.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
M Ramesh Reddy
Managing Director & CEO
R Surendra Reddy
Whole Time Director
P Varun Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Sandeep Kumar Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akhila Pushpa Sundari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subba Rao Mogili
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Bhagadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vamshi Rubber Ltd
Summary
Vamshi Rubber Limited was established in 1993 in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA. The Company is one of the major suppliers of tire retreading material offering appropriate solutions to suit Global Standards. Presently, it is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is located near Hyderabad, in a sprawling 4-acre estate, with spacious industrial sheds equipped with all Critical Machinery to manufacture 3200 MT of Precured Tread Rubber, 400MT of cushion Gum and 400KL of Vulcanizing Solution annually.The Company obtained ISO-9001:2000 Certificate from Det Norske Veritas of The Netherlands for the manufacture and supply of its products, viz., Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum, Vulcanizing Solution and Servicing of its Franchisees. It manufactures excellent quality retread materials and high precision retread Machinery in Factory.Presently, the Company is focused to offer cost effective tire retread solutions which are also dependable, reliable, safe & environment friendly. Vamshi Rubber has carved a niche in the industry to offer specific compound treads suitable for various applications/usage conditions.
The Vamshi Rubber Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is ₹22.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is 31.73 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vamshi Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vamshi Rubber Ltd is ₹24.81 and ₹75.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vamshi Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.20%, 3 Years at 30.55%, 1 Year at 70.27%, 6 Month at 14.99%, 3 Month at 8.07% and 1 Month at -9.92%.
