|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The 30th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 23rd September 2024 at 1:00 P.M. through video conferencing and other audio-visual means (VC & OAVM). Outcome proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of Vamshi Rubber Limited held on 23rd day of September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Evoting results along with Scrutinizers report of 30th AGM held on 23rd September 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.