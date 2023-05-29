To

The Members Vamshi Rubber Limited

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2024.

1. Financial summary or hiqhliqhts/Performance of the Company

The financial statements of the company are as follows:

(Amount in Lakhs

Particulars Current Year 31st March, 2024 Previous Year 31** March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 7,742.08 7,993.95 Other Income 39.37 37.21 Total Revenue 7781.45 8,031.16 Expenses 7,604.08 7,930.26 Depreciation 94.99 99.58 Total Expenses 7,699.07 8,029.85 Profit / (loss) Before exceptional and extraordinary items 82.38 1.31 Less: exceptional and extraordinary items 0.05 (29.82) Profit/ (Loss) Before Taxation 82.32 31.13 Less: -CurrentTax 16.56 6.92 - Income Tax (Earlier years) 2.95 3.63 - Deferred Tax 1.73 11.30 Profit/(loss) After Tax 61.08 9.27

2. Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affair

During the year under review, the gross revenue of the Company has been decreased to Rs. 7,742.08 Lakhs compared to Rs. 7,993.95 Lakhs in the previous year. The expenses of the Company have also been decreased to Rs. 7,604.08 Lakhs compared to Rs. 7,930.26 Lakhs in the previous year. However, company earned a profit after tax of Rs. 61.08 Lakhs for the Current year due to increase in sales as against the profit of Rs. 9.27 lakhs in the previous year.

3. Change in the nature of business, if any

There is no change in the nature of business during the year.

4. Material Changes and Commitments, if any, affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There are no material changes and commitments after the closure of the financial year, which will affect the financial position of the Company.

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

5. Future Outlook

As the retreading business is still not accelerating, the business growth could be restricted to 5 to 10%.

6. Dividend

The Board of Directors has not proposed any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

7. Reserves

There were no transfers to Reserves during the financial year 2023-24.

8. Share Capital

During the year under review, there has been no change in the Share Capital of the Company.

The Authorized Share Capital of the company is Rs. 4,50,00,000/- divided into 45,00,000 equity shares of Rs.

10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

? : ? 2024is f<s ^.20.68.800/ divided

into 42,06,800 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

9. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The Board of directors of your company is duly constituted with three executive directors and three non-executive independent directors.

Further, approval of the shareholders is being sought for re-appointment of Mr. Surendra Reddy Rachervu (DIN: 00294240), Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, and offers himself for reappointment in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with Articles of Association of the Company.

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL DURING THE YEAR

• The Board of Directors of the Company has Appointed Mr. Subba Rao Mogili (DIN: 10140999) as NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 05th July, 2023.

• The Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the Resignation of Mr. Venkat Reddy Arolla (DIN: 02505431) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 05th April, 2023.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS / RE-APPOINTMENTS IN THE 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

• To appoint a director in place of Mr. Surendra Reddy Rachervu (DIN: 00294240) who retires by Rotation at this Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

10. Meetings

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year Six (6) Board Meetings were convened and held on 29.05.2023, 05.07.2023, 29.07.2023, 11.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and

12.02.2024. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period of 120 days as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Name of Director Number of Meetings attended Mr. Mereddy Ramesh Reddy 6/6 Mr. Surendra Reddy Rachervu 6/6 Mr. Varun Kumar Pasham 6/6 Mr. Arolla Venkat Reddy 1/1 Mr. Neerudu Sandeep Kumar Reddy 6/6 Ms. Akhila Pushpa Sundari 6/6 Mr. Subba Roa Mogili 4/4

11. Board Evaluation

The company believes formal evaluation of the board, its committees and of the individual directors, on an annual basis which is potentially effective way to respond to the demand for greater board accountability and effectiveness. For the company, evaluation provides an ongoing means for directors to assess their individual and collective performance and effectiveness. In addition to the accountability and evaluation, a board and Committee member helps in;

a. More effective board process

b. Better collaboration and communication

c. Greater clarity with regard to members roles and responsibilities

d. Improved chairman - managing directors and board relations

The performance of the Board was evaluated after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5,2017.

At the board meeting followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

12. Declaration by Independent Director(s)

A declaration has been received from all the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

As per regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Independent Directors meeting was held on 29th May, 2023 which was attended by the Independent Directors for the evaluation of the performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Board.

13. Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors

The Company through its Senior Managerial personnel familiarised the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations, and functions of the Company and new regulations of criteria of independent director eligibility. The Independent Directors were also familiarised with their roles, rights and responsibilities, orientation, eligibility criteria on Statutory Compliances as a Board Member. Independent directors are also requested to complete their independent director registration process to be eligible to continue as independent director in any company.

14. Remuneration Policy

The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of the individual employee and the Company. Through its compensation programme, the Company endeavours to attract, retain, develop and motivate a high-performance workforce. The Company follows a compensation mix of fixed pay, benefits and performance based variable pay. Individual performance pay is determined by business performance and the performance of the individuals measured through the annual appraisal process.

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director. The Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the Company viz, www.vamshirubber.org .

15. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public under Chapter V of the Act or under the corresponding provisions of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 and no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

16. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186

Details of loans and guarantees given and investments made under Section 186 of the Act are given in Notes to the Financial Statements.

17. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties

There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

There were no contract or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the period under review. Hence Form No. AOC-2 is not required to be annexed to Boards report.

The policy on related party transactions as approved by the board of directors is hosted on the website of the company viz. www.vamshirubber.org .

The details of related party disclosures form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this annual report.

18. Particulars of Employees

Details in respect of remuneration paid to employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, forms part of this report. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the same is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

Copies of this statement may be obtained by the members by writing to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are enclosed in Annexure -1 and forms part of this Report.

19. Constitution of Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Company is duly constituted as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year four (4) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held on 29.05.2023,11.08.2023,10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024.

Audit Committee has acted in accordance with the terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

(i) recommended for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

(ii) reviewed and monitored the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

(iii) examination of financial statements and the auditors reports thereon;

(iv) approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

(v) Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

(vi) evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

The Audit Committee consists of a combination of Non-Executive Independent Directors and assists the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities.

The members of Audit Committee are:

Mr. Neerudu Sandeep Kumar Reddy Chairman Mrs. Akhila Pushpa Sundari Member Mr. Subba Rao Mogili Member

• Mr. A. Venkat Reddy, Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company has tendered his resignation from Board w.e.f., 05th April, 2023.

• Mr. Subba Rao Mogili, Non- Executive Additional Independent Director was appointed on the Board on 05th Ju : yj 2023.

• Subsequently, Mr. Neerudu Sandeep Kumar Reddy, Non- Executive Independent Director has chaired the Audit Committee on 29th July. 2023 and Mr. Subba Rao Mogili, Non- Executive Independent Director has been appointed as member of the Audit Committee from 29th July. 2023.

20. Constitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is duly constituted as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year four (4) Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meetings were convened and held on 29.05.2023, 05.07.2023 and 11.08.2023.

The members of Nomination & Remuneration Committee are:

Mrs. Akhila Pushpa Sundari Chairman Mr. Neerudu Sandeep Kumar Reddy Member Mr. Subba Rao Mogili Member

• Mr. Arola. Venkat Reddy, Chairman of Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company has tendered his resignation from Board w.e.f., 05th April, 2023.

• Mr. Subba Rao Mogili, Nomination & Remuneration Committee was appointed on the Board on 05th July, 2023.

• Subsequently, Mrs. Akhila Pushpa Sundari, Non- Executive Independent Director has chaired the Nomination & Remuneration Committee on 29th July. 2023 and Mr. Subba Rao Mogili, Non- Executive Independent Director has been appointed as member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee from 29th j u :y. 2023.

The Nomination and Remuneration policy of the company is provided below:

a) Selection and evaluation of directors: The board has based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, laid down following policies.

1 Policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

2 Policy for board & independent directors evaluation.

b) Performance evaluation of board, committees and directors.

The company believes in a formal evaluation of the board and of the individual directors, on an annual basis, is a potentially effective way to respond to the demand for greater board accountability and effectiveness. For the company, evaluation provides an ongoing means for directors to assess their individual and collective performance and effectiveness. In addition to greater board accountability, evaluation of Board members helps in:

a) More effective board processes.

b) Better collaboration and communication.

c) Greater clarity with regard to members roles and responsibilities.

The evaluation process covers the following aspects:

• Self-evaluation of directors.

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the board.

• Evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the committees.

• Feedback from the non-executive directors to the Chairperson.

• Feedback on management support to the board.

21. Statutory Auditors

M/s CSVR Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 012121S), who has been Re-appointed as statutory auditors of the company in the 28th Annual General Meeting for a period of five years from the conclusion of 28th AGM till the conclusion of 33rd AGM. However, M/s CSVR Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 012121S) have rendered their resignation w.e.f 01st August, 2024.

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under M/s. Samudrala K & Co. LLP (FRN: S200142), Chartered Accountants, will be appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 22nd September 2024 till the conclusion of sixth consecutive Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2028-29.

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Resolution with respect to appointment of Ms. Samudrala K & Co. LLP, (FRN: S200142) Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the company for a period of 5 years, is proposed for the members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

22. Replies to Auditors8 Report

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

23. Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

24. Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. NVSS Suryanarayana, Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditors is enclosed as Annexure - II to this report.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSES TO OBSERVATIONS IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The following are the responses of the management against the observations made by the Secretarial Auditor.

S. No. Observations Management Replies / Response 1 There are few forms which are filed with additional fees Management is taking steps to ensure such instances do not occur in future

25. Cost Auditors

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to mandatory Cost Audit does not apply to the Company and hence, no Cost Audit is conducted. However, the Company is required to maintain Cost records which the Company is maintaining.

26. Internal Audit & Internal Financial Control Systems

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure all the assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, regarded and reported correctly. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits, review by management and procedures. It is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets.

During the year, the Company has implemented the suggestions and recommendations of the internal auditor to improve the control environment. Their scope of work included review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations. In the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2024, company has re-appointed M/s. Ramana Reddy & Associates, Chartered Accountant, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25.

27. Whistle Blower Policy/Viqil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has established a mechanism through which all stake holders can report the suspected frauds and genuine grievances to the appropriate authority. The Whistle blower policy which has been approved by the board of directors of the company has been hosted on the website of the company viz. www.vamshirubber.org

28. Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards for the financial year 2023-24.

29. Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed.

Members of the Board have confirmed compliance with the Code.

30. Risk management policy

Your Company has put in place a risk management policy based on globally recognized standards which enables the company to proactively take care of the internal and external risks of the company and ensures smooth business operations.

The companys risk management policy ensures that all its material risk exposures are properly covered, all compliance risks are covered and the companys business growth and financial stability are assured. Board of Directors decide the policies and ensure their implementation to ensure protection of company from any type of risks.

31. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

Clause (f) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time has mandated the inclusion of BRSR as part of the Annual Report for the top 1000 listed entities based on their market capitalization on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd as on the end of financial year. In view of the requirements specified, the company is not mandated for the providing the BRSR and hence do not form part of this Report.

32. Annual Return

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from 28th August, 2020, has dispensed with the requirement to attach extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 to the Boards report, provided every Company shall place a copy of Annual return on the website of the Company, if any and disclose the web- link of such Annual return in the Boards report.

The copy of Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31,2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at the given web-link http://www.vamshirubber.org/investor relation.php

33. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

34. Details of Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or an Associate Company as on 31.03.2024.

35. Corporate Governance Certificate

As per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, provisions relating to corporate governance are not applicable to your company and therefore, no separate report on corporate governance is required.

However, in pursuance of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a certificate from Mr. N.V.S.S. Suryanarayana, Practicing Company Secretary, that none of the directors on board has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is annexed as Annexure-lll and forms part of this Report.

36. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this report and same is annexed as Annexure-IV.

37. Obligation of Company Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year 2023-24:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy An Electrical Energy units saved during 2023-24 in plant lighting is 14976 units and cost Rs. 134784/- by taking the following steps. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy Buffing Machine (Acten 4- Heads) 2 Heads with modification of wire brushes with new pneumatic cylinders and effectiveoperations on 2 heads out of 4 heads reduced electrical power consumption without changing of Buffing structure.

• No. of complaints received: -NIL • No. of complaints disposed of: -NIL

38. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

Information on conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

(A) Conservation of Energy

(iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments

-

(B) Technology absorption

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption The Company has neither absorbed nor adopted any new technology. The Company has also not made any innovation in technology other than the R&D. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution No benefits derived in the year under review. (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- No new technology is imported during the last three years. (a) the details of technology imported - (b) the year of import; - (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed - (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof - (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development No expenditure incurred on Research and Development.

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo (2023-24)

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows is as follows:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Current Year Previous Year Expenditure in Foreign Currency: On Raw Material 190.17 210.13 On Machinery Consumables NIL NIL On Capital Goods NIL NIL Earning in Foreign Currency: 854.09 113.85

39. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The provisions w.r.t. CSR is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the Company had not constituted CSR committee during the year 2023-24.

40. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

41. Directors8 Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company make the following statements, with the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them:

1. that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there have been no material departures from them;

2. that the accounting policies mentioned in notes to Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

3. that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis;

5. that proper internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

6. that proper systems are in place to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively:

42. Listing with Stock Exchanges:

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on 02nd September 2015, has issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with an aim to consolidate and streamline the provisions of Listing Agreement for different segments of capital market to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations were effective from 1st December, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into the Listing Agreement within 6 months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with the BSE Limited.

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 to BSE where the Companys Shares are listed.

43. Disclosures with respect to Demat Suspense Account/ Unclaimed Suspense Account

Your Company does not have any shares in the Demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account and therefore no disclosure as per Point F of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 is required.

44. The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016

During the period under review, there was no application made nor any proceeding initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016.

45. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof

During the period under review, there was no one time settlement with any bank.

46. Industry Relations

The company enjoyed cordial relations with its employees during the year under review and the Board appreciates the employees across the cadres for their dedicated service to the Company, and looks forward to their continued support and higher level of productivity for achieving the targets set for the future.

47. Human^Resources

Your Company treats its “human resources” as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

48. Acknowledgements

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company.

Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to business associates, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders, of the Company for their continued support.

By order of the Board For Vamshi Rubber Limited

Sd /- Sd /- R. Surendra Reddy M. Ramesh Reddy Managing Director & CEO Chairman & CFO DIN: 00294240 DIN: 00025101

Date: 12th August 2024 Place: Hyderabad