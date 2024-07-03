iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vamshi Rubber Ltd Company Summary

51.45
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:24:00 PM

Vamshi Rubber Ltd Summary

Vamshi Rubber Limited was established in 1993 in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA. The Company is one of the major suppliers of tire retreading material offering appropriate solutions to suit Global Standards. Presently, it is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is located near Hyderabad, in a sprawling 4-acre estate, with spacious industrial sheds equipped with all Critical Machinery to manufacture 3200 MT of Precured Tread Rubber, 400MT of cushion Gum and 400KL of Vulcanizing Solution annually.The Company obtained ISO-9001:2000 Certificate from Det Norske Veritas of The Netherlands for the manufacture and supply of its products, viz., Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum, Vulcanizing Solution and Servicing of its Franchisees. It manufactures excellent quality retread materials and high precision retread Machinery in Factory.Presently, the Company is focused to offer cost effective tire retread solutions which are also dependable, reliable, safe & environment friendly. Vamshi Rubber has carved a niche in the industry to offer specific compound treads suitable for various applications/usage conditions.

